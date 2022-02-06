Karma Konnect: Finding solutions to life problems with karmic energies

I am 32 years old from Belgium with one son who is two years old. I have been married for the last four years, but our relationship hit rocky roads since the birth of our child. We have tried everything from yoga to couples counselling to breathwork, but nothing has made any substantial impact and I don't love him anymore. Should I leave my husband or try to make this work for the sake of our child?

Ans: You are in this situation thanks to your Relationship Karma with your husband and son in this birth. Relationship Karma is a dance of anger and guilt built across births between souls. Presently the influence of Relationship Karma is making you feel guilty. Once you remove this Relationship Karma from your body memory, the decision will come from your truth — the true answer to why behind your decision, which is presently hidden under guilt. So, talk to a body memory therapist, and get rid of this relationship karma asap, if you want to end this suffering.

This might sound strange... I’ve got a migraine that started from the day my husband and I shifted to my mother-in-law’s house. This was after my father-in-law died. His mother has many expectations and my beloved spouse doesn’t take my side and treats me like a maid. My migraine started mildly, but now, a few years later, it occurs almost every time she enters the room. It takes me days to recover! I don’t want to leave my husband and he won’t leave his mother. Any idea what to do with this migraine?

Ans: Relax, this isn't strange at all. You are facing the double whammy of Relationship and Ancestral Karma. Relationship Karma is the dance of anger and guilt built across births between souls whereas Ancestral Karma is our belief system inherited from our ancestors and shaped by society. Your migraine and you allowing yourself to be treated as a maid is a manifestation of your accumulated guilt due to the Relationship Karma between you, your mother-in-law and your husband. This is further compounded by the Ancestral Karma of male chauvinism where the feminine energy is expected to do the household chores. You need to let go of the guilt to get rid of these karmas. Once you are guilt-free, your migraine will be a thing of the past and you won’t allow yourself to be treated like this.

I’m not getting the promotion I deserve, even after six months in this firm. I'm far the most talented engineer in the company and have certificates from the best international schools. My father is known for his brilliant projects all over the city. Long story short, I should run this place by now and teach my colleagues how to run things. I might just ask my father to buy the whole company. Saw your column and thought you might have something for me. Any tricks you can advise me to make them understand?

Ans: You can ask your father to buy the whole company. Meanwhile, allow me to introduce you to Ego Karma, which is the biggest blocker of Destiny Karma. Ego Karma is what we keep creating in the present birth every time we judge or feel judged, whereas Destiny Karma is what we are truly meant to do. If you were under the influence of Destiny Karma, you would have been already flying high while making everyone around you part of your tribe. Since the present situation suggests otherwise, it’s the Ego Karma that is holding you down. Your father may be able to buy 10 such companies, but you will keep feeling dissatisfied angst or even worse if you keep operating under the influence of Ego Karma. So, stop judging or feeling judged to get rid of your Ego Karma and Destiny Karma will be opening all the doors of true success for you.

