Karkidakam Begins Today In Kerala: Why It Is Called Ramayana Masam And What It Signifies

Karkidakam Begins Today In Kerala | X

Karkidakam, the last month of the Malayalam calendar, begins from Friday, July 17, 2026, in Kerala. Often referred to as the "Ramayana Month" or Karkidaka Masam, this period holds immense religious, cultural, and spiritual significance for Malayalis. Falling between mid-July and mid-August, Karkidakam coincides with the peak monsoon season. It is a time which is traditionally associated with prayer, self-reflection, and Ayurveda.

Kerala observes Karkidakam

Kerala is observing Karkidakam from today. The holy month of Ramayana runs from July 17 to August 16, 2026. It is the twelfth and final month of the Malayalam calendar (Kollavarsham 1201), known for Ramayana Masam (scripture reading), deep spiritual renewal, and Ayurvedic monsoon treatments (Karkidaka Chikitsa). Sabarimala temple doors were opened to observe the holy month on July 16, which was followed by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A large number of devotees, including pilgrims from other states, gathered at Sannidhanam to take the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

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About Karkidakam

The word Karkidakam comes from the Malayalam calendar and marks the twelfth and final month before the beginning of the Malayalam New Year month, Chingam. Historically, this month was considered challenging because heavy rains affected farming, travel, and livelihoods. As a result, people turned towards spirituality, believing that devotion and discipline would bring strength and prosperity.

One of the most important traditions during Karkidakam is the daily recitation of the Adhyatma Ramayanam, written by the 16th-century Malayalam poet Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan. Many families read a chapter of the Ramayana every evening, earning Karkidakam the title of Ramayana Masam. Temples across Kerala also organise special prayers, bhajans, and spiritual discourses throughout the month.

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Karkidakam's link to ayurveda

Karkidakam is also closely associated with Ayurveda. The rainy season is believed to be an ideal time for rejuvenation therapies, oil massages, and detoxification treatments. A special medicinal porridge called Karkidaka Kanji, prepared with herbs, rice, and spices, is widely consumed to improve immunity and overall health during the monsoon.

On this day, devotees wake up early and observe fast, visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Bhagavathy.

Governor extends greetings

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended greetings to people of the state on the occasion of Karkidakam month on X. He wrote, "On this sacred occasion of the month of Karkidakam, a time traditionally observed as the Ramayana Month, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala."

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He further said, "The cherished tradition of reciting the spiritual Ramayana during this holy month is a profound spiritual heritage that has enriched the cultural legacy of Kerala across generations. The Ramayana is not merely a grand epic; it is an eternal guide to righteous living, inspiring us through ideals such as truth, duty, compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice. The life of Lord Sri Rama reminds us that moral courage and selfless service form the true foundation of a strong and united society."

Talking about the reflection of Ramayana in everyone's life, he said, "May this sacred practice, where families come together to recite the Ramayana and reflect upon it, deepen our faith, reinforce our values, and foster peace, unity, and mutual respect in our communities. May the timeless message of dharma inspire us to live with purity and dedicate ourselves to the welfare of society. Wishing everyone a blessed and spiritually enriching Ramayana Month."