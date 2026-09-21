Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Secret At 46 Revealed On Her Birthday: 'Eating Clean, Showing Up Everyday,’ Says Trainer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is turning 46 today, September 21, and while birthday celebrations are likely on the cards, her latest birthday tribute is all about something she has consistently made part of her life: fitness. Over the years, the actress has embraced different physical transformations, from her post-pregnancy weight-loss journey after welcoming Taimur to pushing herself physically for demanding film roles.

On her special day, her trainer Vishal Mankani gave fans a glimpse into Kareena’s fitness journey, sharing a series of workout pictures on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals her fitness mantra

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram page, @happy_healthy_holy, Vishal spoke about the habits that continue to keep Kareena committed to her training.

He wrote, “Eating clean. Putting in the work. Hustling hard. 💪🔥 What more can a coach ask for? Her dedication, discipline and consistency are truly inspiring. Proud to watch her push her limits and keep showing up every single day. Onwards and upwards!”

Rather than pointing to a single workout or quick fitness fix, the trainer’s message puts the spotlight on consistency, discipline and the effort Kareena continues to put into her routine.

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Actress gets into her workout mode

The post features Kareena inside a functional training studio, posing around different pieces of workout equipment. In one frame, she stands beside an indoor rowing machine, while another captures her next to a heavy-duty push sled loaded with 15 kg weight plates.

Colourful kettlebells also feature in the workout space, hinting at the varied strength and conditioning setup she trains around.

The actress keeps her gym style practical and relaxed. Across the pictures, she is seen in black leggings styled with different casual tops, including an oversized pastel pink T-shirt, a bright coral top, a white graphic tank and a vintage-wash grey T-shirt.

Kareena completed her workout looks with neon-yellow sneakers and colourful wristbands. Her hair was pulled into a high bun, keeping it away from her face while maintaining the fuss-free aesthetic of her gym wardrobe.

In one of the pictures, she also adds sunglasses to her coral outfit, giving the otherwise workout-ready look a more relaxed athleisure feel.