Karan Aujla's Mumbai Concert To Be Biggest Holi Bash; MMRDA Grounds Decks Up For The Live Show | WATCH | Instagram @

After delivering a high-energy opening night in the national capital, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is now gearing up for what promises to be one of Mumbai’s biggest Holi music events this season.

Fresh off his electrifying Delhi concert, the curtain-raiser of his much-talked-about P-Pop India tour, Aujla is set to headline a grand daytime show in Mumbai on February 3. The concert will take place at the iconic MMRDA Grounds at 11 AM, turning the festival of colours into a full-blown live music celebration.

Pune Show To Follow Same Evening

What makes the schedule even more ambitious is the back-to-back performance lined up for the same day. Post the Mumbai gig, the singer will head to Pune for an evening concert at Mahalaxmi Lawns at 5 PM, marking a packed Holi itinerary for fans across Maharashtra.

Massive Stage Setup Goes Viral

Ahead of the Mumbai concert, behind-the-scenes visuals from the MMRDA Grounds have surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans. A viral video showcases a sprawling stage structure, advanced lighting rigs and elaborate production elements being assembled for the show.

Aujla’s Delhi concert on Sunday officially launched his P-Pop India tour, drawing a massive crowd and reaffirming his growing dominance in the Indian live music circuit. Known for chart-topping hits and his seamless blend of Punjabi lyrics with global pop and hip-hop influences, the singer has consistently sold out venues across cities.

In previous performances, Aujla has been praised for his dynamic stage presence, crowd interaction, and high-production value concerts, elements that are expected to define the Mumbai and Pune shows as well.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in