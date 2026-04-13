Karan Aujla's Mumbai 2.0 Concert: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Desi Kurta, Riva Rora Flaunts ₹32 Lakhs Rolex Watch At Punjabi Singer's Show

Celebs at Karan Aujla's Mumbai 2.0 concert | Instagram

If there's one thing Karan Aujla knows how to do, it’s turn a concert into a full-blown cultural moment – and his Mumbai 2.0 show proved exactly that. After the recent backlash at the Holi show at MMRDA grounds, the Punjabi singer took over the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 12, delivering a night packed with music, fashion, and celebrity sightings, making it one of the most talked-about events in the city.

Celebs at Karan Aujla's Mumabi concert

The star-studded guest list was just as exciting as the performance. Mouni Roy kept things chic in a white mini dress, pairing it with statement boots and a luxe Dior bag.

Avneet Kaur, on the other hand, added a desi twist to concert fashion with a purple sequinned kurta styled with denim and classic jhumkas, perfectly blending festive with casual.

Sonam Bajwa opted for a laid-back vibe in a white tank top and denim jeans, finishing the look with sneakers, a sleek waist chain and a cap, keeping the vibe cool, comfy, and concert-ready. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Riva Arora wowed in a black tank top, relaxed bottoms and a jaw-dropping Rolex watch, which is reportedly worth ₹32 Lakhs.

Among others spotted enjoying the night were Munawar Faruqui, Orry, Mannara Chopra, Tejasswi Prakash with Karan Kundrra, and Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, turning the concert into a full celeb affair.

Inside his Mumbai 2.0 show

On stage, Aujla made sure the spotlight stayed firmly on him. Performing chartbusters like Tauba Tauba, Boyfriend, On Top, and Wavy, he kept the crowd hooked from start to finish. The energy was unmatched, with fans singing along and matching every beat.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when Aujla paused to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose passing on the same day left the industry in mourning.

After the mixed reactions to his recent Holi performance, Mumbai 2.0 felt like a powerful comeback, as it was slickly managed, high on energy, and everything fans had hoped for.