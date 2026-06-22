Karan Aujla Dons ₹4.56 Cr Watch As Virat Kohli Steps In With Yellow Gold Rolex At Delhi Event | WATCH |

Virat Kohli and Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla brought together cricket, music and luxury at the grand premiere of One8 Commune in Delhi. The duo not only lit up the stage with their camaraderie but also grabbed attention for their enviable watch collection, collectively worth over ₹5 crore.

Virat Kohli was seen sporting the coveted Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "John Mayer" in yellow gold with a striking green dial. The luxury timepiece, reportedly priced at around ₹76.61 lakh, is one of the most sought-after Daytona references among watch enthusiasts and collectors.

Crafted entirely in yellow gold, the watch's vibrant green face has earned it cult status in the horology world and is often considered one of Rolex's most iconic modern creations.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla made a grand appearance wearing the Richard Mille RM 67-02 "Alexis Pinturault" Quartz TPT, valued at approximately ₹4.56 crore. Inspired by French alpine ski champion Alexis Pinturault, the watch is renowned for its ultra-lightweight construction and high-performance engineering.

Featuring Quartz TPT material and an exceptionally slim profile, the timepiece perfectly reflects Richard Mille's reputation for creating sports watches that blend technical innovation with luxury.

The star-studded evening had already generated immense buzz before it began. Earlier, Anushka Sharma was announced as one of the leading faces associated with the brand, while Kohli also surprised fans by revealing Karan Aujla's exclusive live performance. Early visuals from the venue showed massive crowds pouring in, with fans gathering in huge numbers for the global premiere.

For the event, Kohli kept his style understated yet sharp in an olive green jacket and matching pants paired with white sneakers; later, he stepped into a classic black T-shirt. Viral clips from inside the venue also captured Karan Aujla exploring the different installations and stalls alongside Kohli before the duo eventually took the stage, making it one of Delhi's most talked-about celebrity events.