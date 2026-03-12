Karadaiyan Nombu 2026: When Will Savitri Vrat Be Observed? Date And Traditions

Karadaiyan Nombu | Photo Credit: Peachmode

Karadaiyan Nombu, also known as Savitri Vrat, is an important Hindu festival which is predominantly observed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The festival is observed by married Hindu women to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Karadaiyan Nombu is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, symbolising devotion and determination. Keep on reading to know about when it will be observed in 2026, muhurat, significance, and more.

About Karadaiyan Nombu

Karadaiyan Nombu is observed during the transition from the Tamil month of Maasi to Panguni. On this day, devotees observe fasting and perform puja on the auspicious day, tying a sacred karadai (sacred thread) on the wrist. Special prayers and offerings, including fruits and sweets, are made to Goddess Savitri. The vrat is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu and among Hindu communities, reinforcing faith, devotion, and marital blessings.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the significant festival will be observed on Saturday, March 14.

Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham - 06:17 AM to 01:08 AM, March 15

Manjal Saradu Muhurtham - 01:08 AM, March 15

Duration - 18 Hours 51 Mins

Karadaiyan Nombu: Rituals

Karadaiyan Nombu is observed as Savitri Vrat. It is a day-long fast by married Hindu women for their husbands’ well-being. The rituals begin with preparing a sacred karadai (a traditional shaped rice) and setting up a puja area with turmeric, kumkum, flowers, and fruits.

Karadaiyan Nombu | X/ @Saigeet36566874

Women perform the Savitri puja and offer sweets and recite the story of Savitri and Satyavan. Women also wear a yellow sacred thread (Manjal Saradu). The story of Savitri and Satyavan symbolises devotion and courage. Women pray for marital bliss and longevity of their husbands. On this day, Goddess Gauri (Parvati) is worshipped, and after offering Karadai to the goddess, the fast is broken with prasadam or a simple meal, concluding the auspicious observances of the festival.