When Is Kalashtami 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date & Muhurat

By: Sunanda Singh | March 10, 2026
Kalashtami Jayanti is also known as Kala Ashtami or Kaal Bhairav Ashtami. This significant festival is observed every month on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha).
Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva.
On this day, devotees observe a fast and visit Lord Bhairav temples to seek the deity’s blessings.
It is believed that worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on this day can provide relief from negative influences and black magic.
On Kalashtami, devotees should rise early and take a bath before sunrise.
According to Drik Panchang, this day will be observed on March 11, 2026.
The day is dedicated to Lord Bhairav because it marks the manifestation day of this fierce, protective form of Lord Shiva.
