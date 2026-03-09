Zakir Hussain Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Tabla Maestro'

By: Sunanda Singh | March 09, 2026
Ustad Zakir Hussain was a renowned Indian tabla maestro who was born on March 9, 1951. On his birth anniversary, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:
Born into a musical family, Zakir Hussain started learning tabla from his father Alla Rakha at a very young age and was already performing in concerts by the time he was just 7 years old.
Zakir Hussain was the first Indian musician to be invited by former President Barack Obama to perform at the White House in 2011.
In his early days, he often slept on train floors using newspaper as bedding but kept table in his lap.
At the age of 12, Zakir Hussain earned his first payment for a tabla performance.
Zakir Hussain also performed in the film. In Heat and Dust (1983), he portrayed the musician.
Zakir Hussain collaborated with several international artists and was part of the fusion band Shakti, formed with guitarist John McLaughlin, blending Indian classical and jazz music.
