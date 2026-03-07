 Fact Check: New Union Territory Near Siliguri Corridor? PIB Debunks Social Media Claims
The Press Information Bureau Fact Check Unit dismissed social media claims that the Centre plans to create a new Union Territory from districts of Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri Corridor. Calling the posts “fake”, PIB said no such proposal is under consideration and urged people to verify information through official sources before sharing it online.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit on Saturday debunked social media posts regarding the creation of a new Union Territory on the Bihar–Bengal border near the Siliguri Corridor.

"Social media posts are claiming that the Government is planning to create a new Union Territory comprising districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. This claim is #Fake," PIB posted on X.

PIB also made it clear that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. PIB also urged citizens to verify information from official sources before sharing it.

Currently, there are eight Union Territories, with the most recent changes being the 2020 merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and the 2019 formation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

