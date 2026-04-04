Kanye West's LA Concert Breaks The Internet! Rapper Performs On Giant Rotating Earth In Front Of 60,000 Fans In Viral Video

After staying away from the stage for years, American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, made a thunderous return, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. His Los Angeles concert, Ye: The Homecoming, wasn’t just a musical comeback; it was a full-blown spectacle that turned a stadium into something straight out of a sci-fi dream.

Ye turns concert stage into a planet

Held at the iconic SoFi Stadium on April 1, the concert saw Ye performing in front of a massive crowd of nearly 60,000 fans. But what truly stole the show was the jaw-dropping stage design, featuring a giant, earth-like structure that slowly rotated as he performed.

Positioned high above the audience, the moving sphere gave the illusion that Ye was literally standing on top of the world. The minimal yet dramatic setup, featuring moody lighting, heavy smoke, and immersive visuals, created an almost cinematic atmosphere that's now taking over the social media timelines.

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Music, moments, and major nostalgia

The nearly two-hour set was a mix of old and new, kicking off with tracks from his latest album Bully, which dropped just days before the concert. As the night progressed, the energy soared with fan-favourite hits like All of the Lights, Runaway, Bound 2, and Can’t Tell Me Nothing, turning the stadium into one giant singalong.

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One of the most electric moments came when Ye performed Ni**as in Paris, his iconic collaboration with Jay-Z, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Adding a personal touch to the night, his 12-year-old daughter North West made a special appearance, alongside rapper Don Toliver, making the concert feel both grand and intimate at the same time.