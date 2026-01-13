Kanyadaan By Kriti Sanon, Musical Pheras By Ankit Batra, Inside Details Of Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding | Instagram @AnkitBatraMusic

Kriti Sanon's sister & actress Nupur Sanon & singer Stebin Ben tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday at Raffles Udaipur, concluding their three-day wedding celebrations. The couple recently dropped the awe-strucking pictures from the wedding, while musical artist Ankit Batra also shared glimpses from the pheras ritual in the wedding.

Ankit Batra is known for his 'En-Chanting Musical Pheras' for which he gets invited specially. He also performed the same at the grand Udaipur wedding of Nupur & Stebin.

TAKE A LOOK:

Talking to HTCity, Ankit Batra said, "We conducted the musical pheras for the wedding, and the couple was very interested in knowing everything from the rituals to their meaning." He also revealed that Kriti performed the Kanyadaan with her parents and even "took on her brother’s duties and performed the role with a lot of love."

For the Hindu wedding, the couple stepped into luxurious outfits by Manish Malhotra. In one of the joy-filled pictures from the wedding, Kriti Sanon was spotted walking alongside the bride, holding the ‘phoolon ka chadar’ as Nupur was making her way to the mandap. The carousel of wedding pictures ended on a warm family portrait, with everyone blessing the newlyweds.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, alongside Mouni Roy, was one of the celebrity faces who attended the event. The duo was snapped attending the white wedding earlier on Saturday.