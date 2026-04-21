Kangana Ranaut Turns Heads In Jamdani Saree During BJP Campaigning In West Bengal | Instagram @kanganaranaut

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently in West Bengal for the 2026 state elections, actively campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amid her political engagements, Kangana once again proved her love for traditional fashion, making a strong style statement during a recent rally.

Taking to Instagram on April 19, the BJP MP shared glimpses from her campaign trail, captioning the post with “#bengalelection2026.” The photos captured her addressing a large crowd at a rally, as well as moments from her travel, including a candid shot inside a private jet.

A Classic Jamdani Look With A Contemporary Twist

For the outing, Kangana chose a timeless white Jamdani saree from Yarn Story, a well-known South Kolkata-based label celebrated for its handloom creations. The saree exuded understated elegance with its delicate weave and traditional appeal.

She paired it with a vibrant multi-coloured silk blouse featuring intricate floral embroidery and brocade detailing. The blouse, designed with a round neckline and tailored silhouette, added a pop of colour and richness to the otherwise subtle drape.

Kangana elevated the look with oxidised silver jewellery, including statement jhumkis and a bold ring. A pair of oversized sunglasses added a modern edge, while her signature no-makeup makeup look kept things fresh and effortless, perfectly balancing tradition with contemporary style.

What Is A Jamdani Saree?

Jamdani is a centuries-old handloom weaving technique that originated in the Bengal region, now spread across parts of India and Bangladesh. Known for its intricate patterns that appear to float on the fabric, Jamdani sarees are typically crafted using fine cotton or muslin.

What makes Jamdani unique is its labor-intensive weaving process, where motifs are woven directly into the fabric by hand rather than printed or embroidered later. These designs often include floral patterns, geometric shapes, and traditional motifs, making each piece a work of art.