Kangana Ranaut Honours India's Rich Textile Heritage This Diwali In Bandhani Saree, Regal Gold Jewellery

When it comes to festive dressing, Kangana Ranaut clearly isn't afraid to go all out this year. After making a statement in a vibrant traditional ghaghra choli for Garba, the actress and politician has turned up the glamour for Diwali with another elaborate ethnic look. This time, she brought together rich Bandhani-inspired prints, intricate golden embroidery and statement jewellery for an ensemble that looked straight out of a royal wardrobe.

Kangana shared a video from her Diwali celebrations, along with a heartfelt festive message for her followers. She wrote, "May you know the true everlasting beauty of life, May this festival of lights brings joy, abundance, love and gratitude in your life , Happy Diwali 🪔"

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut stuns in royal saree for Diwali

For the occasion, Kangana stepped out in a jaw-dropping maroon saree by Neeta Lulla that celebrated traditional Indian textiles and maximalist styling. The drape featured intricate Bandhani-inspired patterns in contrasting shades, with ornate golden embroidery adding richness to the overall look.

The fitted blouse complemented the voluminous lower half, which featured coordinated prints and layered ruffle detailing.

Kangana didn't hold back when it came to accessories either. While minimal jewellery has been dominating several celebrity looks, she chose to go the traditional route with elaborate gold jewellery. She wore a regal necklace, with matching traditional earrings, a delicate gold maang tikka and gold bangles, keeping the jewellery cohesive without making the look feel understated.

Her beauty choices complemented the elaborate outfit rather than competing with it. Kangana wore her hair in a neat, centre-parted low bun, finished with a traditional gajra. Her makeup remained relatively subtle, with an even, softly defined base, lightly accentuated eyes and a natural pink-nude lip colour.