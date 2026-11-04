Kali Puja Preparations Begin In Kolkata Ahead Of Diwali: Know The Rituals, Significance And Traditions | X

Preparations for Kali Puja 2026 are underway across West Bengal ahead of Diwali, as the puja is observed in the Kartik month. Devotees get ready to celebrate the festival dedicated to Goddess Kali. This year, Kali Puja will be observed on Sunday, November 8, with temples, residential communities and pandals preparing for elaborate decorations and traditional rituals.

Kali Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata, where it is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. The festival falls on the new moon night (Amavasya) of the Hindu month of Kartik and coincides with Diwali celebrations in several parts of India.

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Kali Puja preparations ahead of Diwali 2026

Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja, will be celebrated in West Bengal on Sunday, November 8, 2026. While in many parts of India, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Diwali, West Bengal celebrates Kali Puja as it holds special religious and cultural significance, particularly in Kolkata and surrounding regions. Kolkata's GC Block in Salt Lake has unveiled a towering 30-foot Maa Kali idol for Kali Puja and Diwali 2026, marking the tallest Kali idol in the Salt Lake township. Elaborate lighting and grand pandal preparations are underway.

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Maa Kali idol transported by local train

Preparations for Kali Puja are also seen in full swing in Shantipur, Nadia district of West Bengal, as an unusual sight came to light of the idol of Maa Kali being transported on a local train. The idol was being taken to a puja pandal in Kolkata.

The towering, mesmerising idol of Maa Kali was boarded onto a Sealdah-bound local train at Shantipur station in the Nadia district. It was transported via local train directly to a puja pandal in Kolkata. Daily commuters were astonished to see the huge Goddess Kali idol.

What is Kali Puja about?

Kali Puja is dedicated to Goddess Kali, who is considered a powerful form of Goddess Durga associated with strength, protection and the destruction of evil. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Kali represents the victory of good over evil and protects her devotees from negative forces. The date and time of observing Kali Puja during Diwali are tied to Shakta and tantric traditions that centre on the worship of the supreme source of creation and destruction, Goddess Kali.

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How is Kali Puja celebrated?

Unlike several other festivals that involve daytime rituals, Kali Puja is traditionally performed at night. Devotees visit temples and Goddess Kali pandals, which are beautifully decorated, to offer prayers to the goddess. Special pujas, chanting of mantras and offerings are important parts of the celebrations.