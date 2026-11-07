Kali Puja 2026 On Diwali, November 8: Check Amavasya, Nishita Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance |

India is celebrating the five-day traditional festival, which is marked with Dhanteras, dedicated to Dhanvantari. It is followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, known as Kali Chaudas and Choti Diwali, which is celebrated one day before Badi Diwali. While Diwali is celebrated with different beliefs and names, Punjab celebrates Diwali as Bandi Chhor Divas. In southern parts of the country, Diwali is majorly focused on Lord Krishna and Satyabhama’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Goa burns giant effigies of Narakasura on the day, while the east worships Goddess Kali, known as Kali Puja.

In 2026, Kali Puja will be observed on Sunday, November 8, on Diwali. On this occasion, devotees worship Goddess Kali, the fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings for protection, strength, prosperity and the removal of negative energies.

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Amavasya tithi and Nishita Muhurat

Kali Puja is traditionally performed during the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik. Meanwhile, most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi. The most auspicious time for performing the rituals is Nishita Kaal, which falls around midnight. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya, Nishita and Puja muhurat are as follows:

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:31 PM on Nov 09, 2026

Kali Puja Nishita Time - 11:56 PM to 12:47 AM, Nov 09

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How is Kali Puja celebrated?

Unlike several other festivals that involve daytime rituals, Kali Puja is traditionally performed at night. Devotees visit temples and Goddess Kali pandals, which are beautifully decorated, to offer prayers to the goddess. Special pujas, chanting of mantras and offerings are important parts of the celebrations.

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Significance of Kali Puja

Kali Puja is dedicated to Goddess Kali, who is considered a powerful form of Goddess Durga associated with strength, protection and the destruction of evil. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Kali represents the victory of good over evil and protects her devotees from negative forces. The date and time of observing Kali Puja during Diwali are tied to Shakta and tantric traditions that centre on the worship of the supreme source of creation and destruction, Goddess Kali.

Goddess Kali represents the destruction of evil, ignorance and negative forces. According to Hindu mythology, she emerged to defeat powerful demons and restore the balance between good and evil. Her fierce appearance symbolises the power to destroy darkness and protect devotees from harm.