Diwali 2026: Beauty Hampers And Gifts Worth Unwrapping

Arpita Mehta with Jo Malone London's festive fragrance Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense |

Festive gifting is becoming big business for beauty brands, with collections moving beyond conventional gift sets to offer something more personal and experiential. From designer collaborations and craft-inspired packaging and limited-edition makeup, brands are tapping into the season to create distinctive gifting experiences that go beyond conventional beauty sets. Here are some picks to add a little extra sparkle to the celebrations.

Kama Ayurveda

For skincare buffs who love Indian traditional wisdom, Kama Ayurveda’s festive gifting hampers turn to Jaipur’s rich craft heritage, with Brand Ambassador Princess Gauravi Kumari. Drawing inspiration from the city’s iconic Leheriya patterns and intricate block-print traditions, the limited festive edit blends Ayurvedic beauty rituals with Rajasthan’s living craft legacy.

Jo Malone London

A beautiful gift deserves an equally thoughtful keepsake. Jo Malone London and Arpita Mehta return with a festive collaboration that pairs the brand’s fragrances with handcrafted accessories. Mirror-embellished bags, a velvet carryall, a metallic potli, bottle-neck charms and a versatile floral scarf tie the hamper.

Augustinus Bader

Give your festive skincare routine a science-backed glow with Augustinus Bader’s four-step ritual. Bringing together The Cream, Vitamin C Serum, Face Cream Mask and Sunscreen SPF 50, the collective is built on the brand’s proprietary TFC8® technology and over 30 years of research to leave skin nourished, hydrated and radiant for the celebrations.

Lancôme

For the beauty enthusiast, Lancôme’s ‘Share Your Light’ campaign, featuring Sonam Kapoor, brings together curated fragrance, skincare and makeup sets, including The Fragrance Icons, Sonam’s Festive Faves and The Idôle Box. There’s also an India-exclusive option to create a personalised beauty hamper.

Forest Essentials

What if your festive gift came wrapped in the story of Indian craftsmanship? Forest Essentials celebrates nine Indian textile crafts with Tapestries of India, a collection of 10 festive gift boxes, celebrating nine regional crafts, from Kanjeevaram, Bandhani, Paithani, Ikat, Sozni, Phulkari and more. Pick Kalyani, inspired by Tamil Nadu’s Kanjeevaram silk, featuring a six-step body care ritual.

Maybelline

Who says festive mithai is only for indulging? Maybelline New York brings a sweet twist to beauty with its India-exclusive Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai Collection. Inspired by beloved Indian sweets, the five-shade edit promises bold colour, a high-shine vinyl finish and up to 16 hours of transfer-proof wear.

Diptyque

Looking beyond the usual festive hampers? Diptyque’s Les Rituels de Soin brings the art of ancient bathing rituals into everyday self-care with fragrant lotions, nourishing balms, oils and waxes, alongside elegant accessories. A lovely gift for someone who enjoys turning everyday routines into a sensorial indulgence.