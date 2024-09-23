Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Representative image | Canva

Kalashtami is one of the auspicious festivals in Hindu culture, dedicated to worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav, a powerful form of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees fast and pray to God with devotion. Kalashtami occurs every month on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, the eighth day of the waning moon. During this festival, devotees perform several rituals and observe fast. Keep reading to learn about dates, shubh muhurta, rituals and more.

Kalashtami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the cultural celebration of Kalashtami will be observed on Tuesday, September 24. Below is the auspicious shubh muhurat of Kalashtami 2024:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 12:38 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 12:10 PM

Kalashtami 2024 Puja Rituals

Start your day by waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath before starting your puja.

One of the important factors of any ritual is purifying the house and mandir. Similarly, clean your home and puja area thoroughly to create a holy atmosphere.

On this day, light a diya with mustard oil in front of Lord Kaal Bhairav's idol. It is an important part of the rituals, helping you connect with the spiritual energy.

You must also visit Lord Kaal Bhairva's temples to seek divine blessings and offer prayers.

Offer special prashad to the god, which may include Meetha Rott, halwa, and milk. Several devotees also offer liquor to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

Many devotees also observe fast on this day to encourage spiritual energy and remove all the negativity from their lives.

Reciting the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam is encouraged to help remove obstacles and challenges from your life.

Kalashtami 2024 Significance

Kalashtami is among the many Hindu festivals, holding cultural and spiritual importance in the tradition. This special occasion is dedicated to the powerful deity Kaal Bhairav, another form of Lord Shiva. Devotees believed that worshipping Lord Kaal Bharirav on this day can help protect you from black magic and foster positive energy in your lives.

