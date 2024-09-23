 Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

This year, the auspicious festival of Kalashtami will be observed on Tuesday, September 24. keep reading to know shubh muhurat, rituals and more.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

Kalashtami is one of the auspicious festivals in Hindu culture, dedicated to worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav, a powerful form of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees fast and pray to God with devotion. Kalashtami occurs every month on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, the eighth day of the waning moon. During this festival, devotees perform several rituals and observe fast. Keep reading to learn about dates, shubh muhurta, rituals and more.

Kalashtami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the cultural celebration of Kalashtami will be observed on Tuesday, September 24. Below is the auspicious shubh muhurat of Kalashtami 2024:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 12:38 PM

FPJ Shorts
KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'
KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'
'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother
'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother
'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert
'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert
Madhya Pradesh Jobs: MPESB Releases Admit Cards For ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test; 450 Vacant Posts
Madhya Pradesh Jobs: MPESB Releases Admit Cards For ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test; 450 Vacant Posts

Ashtami Tithi Ends: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 12:10 PM

Kalashtami 2024 Puja Rituals

Start your day by waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath before starting your puja.

One of the important factors of any ritual is purifying the house and mandir. Similarly, clean your home and puja area thoroughly to create a holy atmosphere.

On this day, light a diya with mustard oil in front of Lord Kaal Bhairav's idol. It is an important part of the rituals, helping you connect with the spiritual energy.

Read Also
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know All About Significance, Date, Time & More
article-image

You must also visit Lord Kaal Bhairva's temples to seek divine blessings and offer prayers.

Offer special prashad to the god, which may include Meetha Rott, halwa, and milk. Several devotees also offer liquor to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

Many devotees also observe fast on this day to encourage spiritual energy and remove all the negativity from their lives.

Reciting the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam is encouraged to help remove obstacles and challenges from your life. 

Kalashtami 2024 Significance

Kalashtami is among the many Hindu festivals, holding cultural and spiritual importance in the tradition. This special occasion is dedicated to the powerful deity Kaal Bhairav, another form of Lord Shiva. Devotees believed that worshipping Lord Kaal Bharirav on this day can help protect you from black magic and foster positive energy in your lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Kalashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow

Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Bejewelled In A Cosmic-Hued Ghagra Ahead Of Devara Release

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Bejewelled In A Cosmic-Hued Ghagra Ahead Of Devara Release

Bengaluru Woman Won ₹9 Lakh Only By Sleeping; Know How She Transformed Her Sleeping Habits And...

Bengaluru Woman Won ₹9 Lakh Only By Sleeping; Know How She Transformed Her Sleeping Habits And...

Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends

Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends