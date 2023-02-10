Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 11

Follow us on

The Kala Ghoda Art Festival draws people from all over Mumbai to this area, that is Kala Ghoda and South Mumbai as it is known for its heritage buildings, museums, art galleries, boutiques, restaurants and educational institutions. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is hosted by the Kala Ghoda Association every year with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage of this area since 1998.

The ongoing art festival offers everything to satiate the likes of all, from literature to music and dance to culinary interests. The heritage walk is a memorable experience to partake in.

Children’s workshops at CSMVS – Children’s Museum include:

11:30 am - 01:00 pm- Spin Loop Animation by AniMela (Age: 8-16)

02:30 pm - 04:00 pm- Delicious, Not Kidding by Sthubanta Mukherjee (Age:6-14)

4:30 pm - 06:00 pm-The Starry Night presented by Know Your Art (Age: 5-10)

Children’s Literature:

03:00 pm - 04:00 pm-This Kind of Child by Srilata Krishnan (Age: 12-16) (at Kitab Khana)

04:30 pm - Parvati: The Elephant’s very important day by Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan (Age: 5-8) (at CSMVS – Children’s Museum)

Cinema at Main Audi,Yashwantrao Chavan Centre:

03:00 pm - 05:15 pm- Powai by Kuldip Patel (Hindi, Fiction)

06:00 pm - 08:30 pm- Tora’s Husband by Rima Das (Assamese, Fiction)

Food:

09:00 am - 02:00 pm- Farmer’s Market By OOO Farms (Cooperage Bandstand)

04:00 pm - 05:00 pm- Love is Like a Box of Chocolates with Chef Rollin Lasrado (Smoke House Deli, Colaba) (20 spots only)

Literature events include:

06:00 pm - 07:00 pm- Mythology and the Millennial with Devdutt Pattanaik (IF.BE,Fort)

07:00 pm - 08:00 pm- On the Shoulders of Giants (CSMVS Main Lawn)

08:00 pm - 09:00 pm- The Dãstan of the Dãstangoi Tradition in India (CSMVS Main Lawn)

Music:

11:00 am- Indian Naval Symphonic Band (Cooperage)

Street events at Cooperage Bandstand include:

06:00 pm - 07:30 pm- Theatre Collage with Pallavi Wagh Kelkar

08:30 pm - 09:30 pm- Ruturang - Vocal by Manjushri Patil

Theatre events at NGMA (Mature Theme - U/A 16+):

05:00 pm - 06:00 pm- Stop (Gujarati) by Utopia Communication

07:45 pm - 09:15 pm- To Rajhans Ek (Marathi) by Social Networking Forum & SAPAN

Urban Design and Architechture events at Max Mueller Bhavan:

06:00 pm - 07:00 pm- Process of Design with Nuru Karim, Sahiba Madan, Samira Rathod, Siddhartha Das & Ronitaa Italia.

NIRMITEE Workshops at BNHS:

10:00 am - 12:00 pm- Leaving Desk by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya presented by AniMela

12.30 pm – 1.30 pm – Mumbai ke liye kuch bhi karega. Shishir Joshi of Project Mumbai takes us through an active and engaging session.

03:00 pm - 05:00 pm- Paint your life with health and happiness by Dr. Darshna Thakker.

Dance events at Cross Maidan:

07:55 pm - 08:25 pm- New Barrackpore Gandharbi Center for Manipuri Art And Culture, Classical Manipuri & Manipuri Martial Art

08:35 pm - 08:50 pm- BTangoConscious ,Argentine Tango

09:00 pm - 09:45 pm- Prachee Shah Paandya ,Kathak

Heritage Walks:

09:00 am - 10:30 am- Swaraj & The City. Footsteps around freedom for kids

05:00 pm - 06:30 pm- Fort on Four Wheels, a heritage bus ride

The Food Festival at the Cooperage Bandstand Garden and

Flavours of Kala Ghoda : Celebrate great food and a lively market with your favourite eateries