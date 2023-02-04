Kala Ghoda 2023: 5 Events that should not to be missed at Art Festival in Mumbai | Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival started in 1999 to maintain and preserve the South Mumbai’s art heritage, Kala Ghoda area and has now is the largest This year, the Festival includes dance, music, visual arts, theatre, literature, food, children’s literature and workshops, heritage walks, stand up-comedy, urban design and architecture, among others.

Here is the list of 5 events that should not to be missed at Art Festival in Mumbai:

Panel Discussion on LGBTQ+ Representation in Web Series

India movies and web series strongly represented LGBTQ+ stories and advocated the communities' right to live freely without the fear of society. Directors, actors and members of the LGBTQ+ community will get together in a panel discussion on LGBTQ Representation in Web Series if we are headed in the right direction. The event is scheduled on February 6 at Rangswar Auditorium from 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm.

'Irani Café and Other Plays'—A Tribute

With special readings from actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam’s Irani Cafe and other Plays, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah and Divya Jagdale will celebrate his unique worldview on how stories translate from page to the stage on 8 February at 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya' (CSMVS) Main Lawn between 7 pm – 8 pm.

'The Starry Night' presented by 'Know Your Art'

It is for kids between the ages of five and ten, the workshop will take children through the journey of post-Impressionism and why 'Vincent Van Gogh' is popular worldwide on February 11 at CSMVS- Children’s Museum at 4.30 pm.

'Mythology and the Millennial' with Devdutt Pattanaik

Author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik has always emphasized on the need for people to understand mythology better. In his talk, the speaker will delve on what mythology tells us about the 21st century post-truth world of climate change, political unrest and shifting personal relationships on 11 February at IF.BE between 6 pm – 7 pm

Colonial Cousins

90's famed Indian fusion pop band Colonial Cousins comprising singer-composer Hariharan and producer-guitarist Leslee Lewis will be reuniting on a Mumbai stage after a decade. Known for their songs such as 'Krishna', 'Sa Ni Dha Pa' and 'Indian Rain 'among others, the duo will perform on February 12 at 'Cross Maidan' at 8 pm.

