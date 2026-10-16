Kajol Unveils Grand Maa Durga In Traditional Red And Orange Silk Saree At Famous 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja | Ashwini

Bollywood actor Kajol embraced traditional elegance as she attended the unveiling of the Maa Durga protima at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations. The actor, who is known for her enthusiastic participation in Durga Puja festivities, made a graceful appearance in a vibrant red and orange saree, bringing a festive touch to the occasion. She attended the event on October 15, 2026.

Kajol attended the grand unveiling of the Maa Durga protima

Actress Kajol attended the grand unveiling of the Maa Durga protima for the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai on October 15, 2026. This year's milestone 80th edition features a pandal and protima theme inspired by Kerala's Guruvayur Temple. This pandal is one of the most famous and oldest Durga pandals in Mumbai.

The actress was seen with her family members and prominent industry figures, including her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, cousin Ayan Mukerji, and actress Rupali Ganguly, among other relatives and guests.

Kajol's striking red and orange saree

Kajol wore a striking red and orange saree featuring a blend of warm hues. The orange-gold portions added a luminous touch, while the red sections and striped detailing along the drape created contrast. The fluid drape gave the traditional outfit a graceful silhouette, perfectly suited to the festive setting.

She paired the saree with a bright red blouse featuring a deep neckline. Subtle striped detailing on the sleeves complemented the saree's design, tying the ensemble together without making it look overly elaborate.

The actress opted for statement gold-toned earrings that complemented the warm palette of her outfit. The earrings added a touch of traditional glamour while keeping the focus on the saree.

About North Bombay Sarbojanin

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is one of Mumbai's oldest, largest, and most famous community Durga Puja celebrations, which is often popularly known as the "Mukherjee Bari Pujo" due to its deep ties to Bollywood's Mukherjee-Samrat family. It was established in 1948 by Padma Shri Sashadhar Mukerji and his wife Smt. Satirani Mukerji, alongside 25 other founding members.