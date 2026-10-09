Kainchi Dham Visitors May Soon Need To Register Before Their Trip; Here's What To Know | X

Kainchi Dham has become a significant pilgrimage destination for devotees seeking spiritual guidance, peace and blessings. The ashram was founded in 1964 by Neem Karoli Baba, who is widely regarded as a saint known for his teachings on unconditional love, service, devotion and compassion. That is why it is also known as Neem Karori Ashram, which is situated on the banks of a small mountain river, Shipra, in the Nainital district, Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. If you are planning to visit the revered pilgrimage site, you may soon need to register yourself first because the Nainital district administration is set to introduce a registration system for pilgrims visiting Kainchi Dham, initially on weekends, to manage traffic congestion and crowd footfall. Keep on reading to know in detail.

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Nainital district administration set to introduce Kainchi Dham registration system

Nainital authorities are considering a pre-registration system for devotees visiting the popular Kainchi Dham amid growing crowds and traffic congestion in the area. A meeting chaired by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat was held with stakeholders to discuss measures to manage the increasing number of devotees and tourists visiting Kainchi Dham. The meeting also discussed a proposal to cap the number of visitors allowed to the shrine each day. Under the process, devotees may have to register before visiting Kainchi Dham, which will allow the administration to estimate the daily footfall and plan traffic, emergency and security arrangements accordingly. Currently, no registration is required to visit Kainchi Dham.

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About Kainchi Dham

The term "Kainchi" means "scissors" in Hindi and refers to the crossing of two hills that form a scissor-like shape around the ashram. Every year, the foundation day is celebrated with great devotion through prayers, bhajans, spiritual discourses and community meals (bhandara). Devotees gather in large numbers to pay homage to Neem Karoli Baba and participate in the sacred festivities.

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Who was Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba is considered one of the country's most renowned saints. He was born in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh. His real name was Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, and he lived a very simple life. After being married at the age of 11 by his parents, he left home to become a wandering saint in 1958. Neem Karoli Baba died in September 1973 in Vrindavan, where a samadhi has been built in his memory.