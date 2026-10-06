 Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
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Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli at 10:23 PM, with tremors felt across several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR | File Image/ PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night, with tremors being felt across several parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the information provided by the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 10:23 PM IST at a depth of 13 kilometres. Its epicentre was located at latitude 30.103°N and longitude 79.561°E in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

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Tremors were felt in several areas of Delhi-NCR at around 10:25 PM, prompting some residents to step outside their homes.

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