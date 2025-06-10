 Kabirdas Jayanti 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More
Kabirdas Jayanti 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

Kabirdas Jayanti is an auspicious occasion which is celebrated to honour the birth of the revered poet-saint Kabir Das, a 15th-century mystic whose verses continue to inspire millions. In 2025, Kabirdas Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, June 11

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Kabirdas Jayanti 2025 | Photo Credit: Drik Panchang

Kabirdas Jayanti is an auspicious occasion which is celebrated to honour the birth of the revered poet-saint Kabir Das, a 15th-century mystic whose verses continue to inspire millions. In 2025, Kabirdas Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, June 11, corresponding to the full moon day (Purnima) of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Origin

The revered figure was born in the city of Varanasi around 1440 CE. Legend holds that he was found as an infant by a Muslim weaver couple, Neeru and Neema, and raised in a humble household. Despite his upbringing, Kabir developed profound spiritual insight that transcended religious boundaries, challenging both Hindu and Islamic orthodoxy.

Teachings and Philosophy

Kabir Das doshas (couplets) are renowned for their simplicity and depth. He advocated a path of love, unity, and devotion to a formless God, often criticising ritualistic practices and caste divisions. His philosophy bridged gaps between communities and promoted a spiritually inclusive society.

Significance of Kabirdas Jayanti

Kabirdas Jayanti is more than just a commemoration of his birth. The significant day is a reminder of his timeless teachings. On this day, devotees gather to recite Kabir’s verses, organise satsangs (spiritual discourses), and reflect on his ideals of inner purity and universal brotherhood. Temples and Kabirpanthi communities conduct special events, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra and Bihar.

Conclusion

Kabirdas Jayanti serves as a reminder to revisit the values of simplicity, compassion, and spiritual wisdom. In a world often divided by identity and belief, Kabir Das words continue to resonate, urging us to look beyond external differences and seek truth within.

