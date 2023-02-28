Josh celebrates the success of Josh All Stars; acknowledges top performers

Josh All Stars | Josh

Josh, which has been one of the most popular and fastest-growing short video app in India recently, celebrated the success of 'Josh All Stars', which is the flagship programme with its second edition in Hindi, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and Bangla.

Josh All Stars 2 has been a formal training academy for short-videos which has benefited thousands of creators. Among all the participants, the flagship programme acknowledged the top 15 creators who performed well.

Smeelujeevan



Smeelujeevan

This 27 year old creator from Kochi is a wife, a mother and runs a sea food restaurant. She is a mathematics graduate and posts fishing videos. She is overwhelmed with the support and love coming her way through the Josh platform.

Dipti Sharma

Dipti Sharma

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Dipti is a Digital Creator and Beauty & Lifestyle Blogger. She is grateful for joining Josh which has given her several opportunities.

Shatrughan

Shatrughan

He hails from Bihar and is currently pursuing his graduation. While he started with making roasting videos on YouTube, he built his audience through Josh and also, got featured in brand campaigns like big brands and even launched a few Bhojpuri songs due to Josh.

MJ Salman Khan Dancer

MJ Salman Khan Dancer

He is a professional dancer and has been dancing since the age of 10. He took part in Dance Plus Season 5. He got to attend multiple events or collaborations with Josh like Light Camera Josh, Josh All Star, Agra Event and Stebin Ben collab.

Silpa

Silpa

Hailing from West Bengal, Silpa likes to act and has done several commercials like Backbencher Cafe Promotion, Royal Coffee House Promotion, Arijit Singh's Concert Promotion, etc. She even attended Josh TCL Event In Kolkata.

Vicky Mahir

Vicky Mahir

Vikas Shakya AKA Vicky Maahir is a model, Fashion influencer and won Mr UP in 2019. He likes to groom young and budding artists by conducting workshops and connecting with them on regular basis on social media and Josh

Taranjeet Singh

Taranjeet Singh

This 20 year old creator and has managed to connect with the audience through Josh and even gave him several opportunities to collaborate with the brand.

Megha

Megha

She is a contemporary and western dancer and a good painter. Megha recently collaborated with Mimi Chakroborty who is a well-known Bangla actress.

Reena K Chowdhury

Reena K Chowdhury

Hailing from West Bengal, Reena dreams of becoming a professional dancer. She received an award from the Josh app after completing 2M.

Deepak Yadav

Deepak Yadav

He is a businessman and content creator and his Josh journey has been full of twists and turns. Josh helped him connect with the audience and work with brands like paisa, TooYumm, Sparinme, Vi, Snapdeal and many more.

Josh All Stars programme was envisioned to identify and mentor India's next top creators by providing participants with a holistic understanding of content creation. The first flagship programme was conducted in December wherein Masterclass were conducted with TOP KOL's across genres who shared their success mantras with upcoming stars.