J&K Monsoon Mayhem: Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track After Heavy Rains, Battery Car Service Suspended Temporarily

Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the most prominent pilgrimage sites, which is located in Katra, Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir. The annual pilgrimage site is witnessing heavy monsoon rains, which have triggered a landslide on Wednesday, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend battery car services as a precautionary measure. The incident occurred on the track between Ardhkuwari and Bhawan, prompting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to take immediate safety measures.

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Landslide affects battery car services

On Wednesday, a landslide occurred near Himkoti along the new route leading to the holy cave of Mata Vaishno shrine atop the Trikuta Hills. However, the pilgrimage remained unaffected as devotees continued their sacred journey through the traditional track. The incident led to the suspension of the battery car facility. According to officials, the services will remain suspended until the debris from the route is cleared and restoration of the road is completed. The route will not be opened until it is declared safe.

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According to officials, no casualties or injuries were reported in the landslide. Shrine Board teams, along with disaster response personnel, were deployed to clear debris from the affected stretch and assess the condition of the track. Pilgrims were advised to follow instructions issued by authorities and avoid unnecessary movement in landslide-prone areas.

Yatra continues amid disruption

Despite the disruption, the yatra continued through alternative arrangements, with officials closely monitoring the situation. The Shrine Board has also appealed to pilgrims to check the latest weather and travel advisories before beginning their journey, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast persistent rainfall across the region over the coming days, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods, and falling rocks in hilly areas. Devotees planning to visit the shrine are advised to carry rain gear, wear sturdy footwear, and remain cautious while trekking.

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About Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

The Vaishno Devi Temple, dedicated to Goddess Vaishnavi, attracts millions of devotees every year. Nestled in the Trikuta Hills of the Himalayas at an altitude of about 5,200 feet above sea level, the shrine is considered one of the holiest Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. Pilgrims undertake a challenging trek of approximately 13 kilometres from Katra to reach the sacred cave, though helicopter services, ponies, and battery-operated vehicles are also available.