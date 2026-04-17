Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts New 'Bob' Hair Look In 3D Floral Gown, ₹4.5 Lakh Watch At Switzerland Event

When it comes to red carpet reinvention, Janhvi Kapoor just raised the bar. Making a striking appearance in Geneva, Switzerland, as a 'Friend of the Maison' for Baume & Mercier, the Bollywood actress delivered a look that blended vintage drama with modern elegance, and all eyes were on her unexpected short hair moment.

Take a look:

Janhvi debuts bold faux bob

Before the outfit even grabs eyeballs, it was Janhvi’s hair that made headlines. Instead of actually chopping her locks, her glam team reportedly crafted a clever faux bob using a tuck-under technique. Styled with a deep side part and soft, sculpted S-waves, the look channelled old-school Hollywood glamour while still feeling fresh. The shorter silhouette framed her face beautifully and highlighted her neckline, letting the rest of her look shine without distraction.

Her floral ensemble that's hard to miss

Now coming to her look, Janhvi stepped out in a couture creation by Sabina Bilenko that was anything but ordinary. The strapless gown came in a soft champagne hue but was elevated with intricate 3D floral detailing in silver and deep midnight blue.

Layered over the gown was a sheer silk organza coat that brought in a dramatic, vintage-inspired touch. With oversized bell sleeves and soft ruffle detailing, the coat created movement while still allowing the intricate work on the dress to remain visible.

Keeping the spotlight on her statement ensemble, Janhvi wore a stunning diamond-and-sapphire necklace and bold diamond rings, tying the entire look together seamlessly.

Adding a luxe finishing touch was a sparkling watch from Baume & Mercier, featuring a diamond-studded bezel and a sleek metallic strap, reportedly priced at around ₹4.5 lakh.

Her beauty look followed a refined, soft-glam approach with a dewy base, classic winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, muted eyes and nude lips, completing the look with elegance.