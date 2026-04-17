Boss Lady! Janhvi Kapoor’s Chic Street Style With Luxe Timepiece Is A Lesson In Power Dressing

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 17, 2026
Janhvi channels boss-lady energy in a structured co-ord from Elie Saab RTW SS26, blending sharp tailoring with sensual detailing.
The muted taupe-brown palette gives the look a luxe, understated appeal while letting textures and silhouettes take center stage.
The draped halter-style blouse with a subtle cut-out brings in a hint of sultry glamour without overpowering the overall look.
The elegant watch from Baume & Mercier stands out as a subtle yet powerful statement of quiet luxury.
The fitted midi skirt enhances her silhouette while a wide belt with a gold-toned buckle cinches the waist.
She completes the outfit with sleek heels from Salvatore Ferragamo, keeping the styling refined and high-fashion.
Her dewy skin, nude lips, and softly styled waves complement the structured outfit, balancing boldness with softness.