Janhvi Kapoor Brings Boardroom Chic To Lord's In Ralph Lauren Suit During India Vs England Test Match

Janhvi Kapoor at India vs England Test match | Image Courtesy: X (@BollywoodTalkies)

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England Test match in London and reminded everyone why she's one of Bollywood's rising Gen-Z fashion icons today. Skipping traditional event glamour, the actress embraced sharp Ralph Lauren tailoring, proving that understated power dressing can be just as head-turning as a red-carpet gown.

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Janhvi Kapoor's Lord's look decoded

For the sporting outing, Janhvi embraced polished power dressing in a chocolate-brown Ralph Lauren suit that featured a sharply tailored double-breasted blazer crafted in subtle pinstripes, complete with strong shoulders, a defined waist and a clean silhouette that instantly elevated the look.

Rather than styling it traditionally, she softened the masculine tailoring with a crisp white blouse featuring a dramatic oversized pussy-bow neckline. The actress further styled the blazer with high-waisted ivory wide-leg pants, creating a refined look that felt both powerful and effortless.

Keeping the accessories minimal yet impactful, she carried a structured white top-handle handbag that reflected the colour of her trousers, tying the ensemble together seamlessly. A pair of sleek black rectangular sunglasses lent the outfit an off-duty vibe while maintaining its polished appeal.

Her beauty choices remained equally understated. Fresh, dewy skin, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a nude lip completed the look. Lastly, Janhvi wore her hair in soft, voluminous side-swept waves that added movement and glamour without competing with the tailoring.