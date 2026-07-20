 Janhvi Kapoor Brings Boardroom Chic To Lord's In Ralph Lauren Suit During India Vs England Test Match
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Janhvi Kapoor Brings Boardroom Chic To Lord's In Ralph Lauren Suit During India Vs England Test Match

Janhvi Kapoor attended the India vs England Test match at London's Lord's Cricket Ground in a sophisticated Ralph Lauren ensemble. She wore a chocolate-brown pinstripe blazer with a white pussy-bow blouse and ivory wide-leg trousers, completing the look with a structured white handbag, black sunglasses and soft waves. The polished outfit blended classic tailoring with modern quiet luxury.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Brings Boardroom Chic To Lord's In Ralph Lauren Suit During India Vs England Test Match
Janhvi Kapoor at India vs England Test match | Image Courtesy: X (@BollywoodTalkies)

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England Test match in London and reminded everyone why she's one of Bollywood's rising Gen-Z fashion icons today. Skipping traditional event glamour, the actress embraced sharp Ralph Lauren tailoring, proving that understated power dressing can be just as head-turning as a red-carpet gown.

Janhvi Kapoor's Lord's look decoded

For the sporting outing, Janhvi embraced polished power dressing in a chocolate-brown Ralph Lauren suit that featured a sharply tailored double-breasted blazer crafted in subtle pinstripes, complete with strong shoulders, a defined waist and a clean silhouette that instantly elevated the look.

Rather than styling it traditionally, she softened the masculine tailoring with a crisp white blouse featuring a dramatic oversized pussy-bow neckline. The actress further styled the blazer with high-waisted ivory wide-leg pants, creating a refined look that felt both powerful and effortless.

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Keeping the accessories minimal yet impactful, she carried a structured white top-handle handbag that reflected the colour of her trousers, tying the ensemble together seamlessly. A pair of sleek black rectangular sunglasses lent the outfit an off-duty vibe while maintaining its polished appeal.

Her beauty choices remained equally understated. Fresh, dewy skin, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a nude lip completed the look. Lastly, Janhvi wore her hair in soft, voluminous side-swept waves that added movement and glamour without competing with the tailoring.

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