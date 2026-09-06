Janamashtami Celebration In Pakistan! Lahore Celebrates Gokulashtami With Dahi Handi And Regional Fervour; Watch Video

Lahore Celebrates Gokulashtami With Dahi Handi And Regional Fervour; Watch Video |

Janmashtami celebrations brought a festive atmosphere to Lahore as members of the Hindu community marked the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna with traditional rituals and cultural festivities on Friday, September 5, 2026. The celebrations featured Dahi Handi, aarti, prashad distribution and devotional activities, reflecting the community’s efforts to preserve its religious traditions.

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Janmashtami in Pakistan

Janmashtami is one of the main Hindu observances that is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was born to Devaki and Vasudev. This year, the celebration took place on Friday, September 4. The celebration was observed in Pakistan as well, where devotees participated in the Krishna celebration late at night.

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Visuals from Lahore showed devotees participating in the celebrations with enthusiasm as temples and community spaces came alive with prayers and festive gatherings. Devotees offered prayers to Lord Krishna and took part in aarti, while prashad was distributed among those attending the celebrations.

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Dahi Handi was among the highlights

One of the highlights was the Dahi Handi celebration, a popular tradition associated with Krishna’s childhood. The ritual recreates stories of Bal Gopal, who was fond of butter and curd. Participants form human pyramids to reach and break a pot filled with curd or other treats, turning the religious celebration into a lively community event.

The festivities in Lahore also featured devotional music and a strong sense of community participation. People dressed in traditional attire gathered to celebrate Gokulashtami, adding a regional flavour to the occasion. Devotees were also seen chanting, “Hathi Ghoda Paal Ki, Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki,” during the celebrations.

Janmashtami

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is marked by fasting, midnight prayers, bhajans, temple decorations and the ceremonial bathing and dressing of Krishna idols. On Friday, devotees around the world celebrated the festival with regional fervour. In Pakistan, devotees were seen participating in the festivities in Faisalabad, Kareem Town and Lahore.

In Pakistan, the Hindu community observes several major festivals despite being a minority population. Celebrations such as Janmashtami provide an opportunity for devotees to come together, perform traditional rituals and pass cultural practices on to younger generations.