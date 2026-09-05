Janmashtami 2026 In Madhya Pradesh: From Alot To Jhabua, Krishna Devotion Lights Up Towns With Rasleela, Matki Phod & Midnight Celebrations | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour as schools, temples and streets came alive with festivities. Children dressed as Radha and Krishna joined celebrations, while Alot Public School organised 'Matki Phod' and distributed sweets.

Temples hosted prayers, 'bhajans' and 'kirtans'. The celebrations culminated at midnight with Lord Krishna's birth, 'aarti' and devotional chants.

Mahavir International offers cow service

MANDSAUR: Mahavir International marked Janmashtami with cow service at Gopal Krishna Gaushala. Senior former president Mansukhlal Marwari organised the programme in memory of his mother.

President Arvind Kudar, Rakesh Jain, Sanjay Lodha, Ayush Jain and Gunwan Singh Kothari attended. Secretary Rishabh Phanfaria conducted the programme, while Yogesh Bhatt proposed the vote of thanks.

Rasleela, Matki Phod enliven celebrations

PANSEMAL: Janmashtami was celebrated with religious and cultural events across Pansemal. Artists from Surat performed 'Rasleela' at Radha Krishna Dham Mendrana, where MLA Shyam Barde offered prayers.

Prem Ravindra Khedkar broke the 'matki' during a Ward 8 competition. Ruhi Vikas Sirsath dressed as Krishna, while Kriti Yogesh Sirsath and Himani Subhash Mahale dressed as Radha.

Area soaked in Krishna devotion

SAILANA: Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour across Sailana. Temples were decorated with lights and Krishna tableaux, while 'Matki Phod' competitions were organised.

Mahakal Group broke the 'matki' near Ram Janaki temple in Junavas. SDOP Neelam Baghel and TI Pinky Akash supervised security arrangements. Devotees thronged Radha Krishna temple for special celebrations.

Devotees throng temples

KHETIA: Lord Krishna's birth anniversary was celebrated with devotion at midnight. Devotees thronged the ancient Shri Ram Temple, Shiv Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple and Radha-Krishna Temple at Govardhan Kotex.

Special prayers, 'aarti', 'bhajans', 'kirtans', cradle ceremony and 'prasad' distribution marked Janmashtami. Thousands offered 'darshan' and prayed for prosperity. Khetia police remained active during programmes organised across the city.

Krishna's message inspires students

BARNAGAR: Vidyanjali International School celebrated Janmashtami with students dressed as Radha and Krishna presenting cultural performances.

'Bhajans', dances and 'Matki Phod' were organised. Director Manoj Sangtani, director Vishwas Sangtani and principal Indu Punjabi encouraged students to follow Krishna's message of love, harmony, action and truth.

The programme concluded with devotional chants and 'prasad' distribution. Santosh Kumar Khatod provided the information.

Sendhwa glows in colours of Krishna devotion

SENDHWA: The town celebrated Janmashtami with temples decorated with lights, flowers and tableaux. Devotees thronged Shri Satyanarayan, Khatu Shyam, Radha Krishna and Manokamneshwar temples.

Madhavji Agarwal performed 'bhajans' at Shri Satyanarayan Temple. Sunil Agarwal and Agarwal Samaj president Rajendra Naredi attended. Midnight 'Janmotsav', 'Maha Aarti' and 'prasad' distribution marked Lord Krishna's birth celebrations.

Midnight chants

KASRAWAD: Krishna Janmotsav was celebrated across Kasrawad with devotion. At Shri Ram Temple, Badi Mata Mandir Bhajan Mandali presented 'bhajans' until midnight. Lakhan Bairagi performed 'aarti' after Lord Krishna's birth.

At Pandharinath Temple, Omprakash Shukla performed 'Maha Aarti'. Ganesh Rawal and Abhishek Rawal performed 'aarti' at Laxmi Narayan Temple. Celebrations were also held at Radha Krishna Temple.

'Bhajans' mark Janmashtami

NAGDA: Janmashtami was celebrated at Shri Shyam Babosa Temple with a 'bhajan' evening. Katha Bandhu artists Nageshwar Katha and Kamlesh Katha performed as devotees danced until late night.

Krishna's birth was celebrated at midnight with chants and 'aarti'. Temple committee members Hanuman Prasad Sharma, Mahendra Sharma, Manju Sharma, Mayank Sharma and Pankaj Namdev attended.

Krishna-themed performances enthral audience

JHABUA: Krishna-themed dance drama and devotional singing marked 'Shri Krishna Parva' at Azad Chowk. Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria attended the programme.

Geeta Sharma and her Indore team presented a dance drama, while Sanjo Baghel's Jabalpur team performed devotional songs. Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, Bhanu Bhuria and SP Devendra Patidar also attended.