₹70,000 Gone In 15 Minutes! Indore Man Falls For Fake Bank Credit SMS Scam | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 70,000 in the Chandan Nagar area after a cyber fraudster tricked him using fake bank credit SMS notifications.

According to the police, the incident took place on Aug 20. The victim, Ajay Singh Solanki, a resident of Sirpur Village on Dhar Road, filed a complaint explaining how he was manipulated into transferring his own money.

Solanki received a call from an unknown number that displayed the name "Kapil" on Truecaller. The caller claimed to know Solanki personally and stated that he was transferring Rs 25,000 into Solanki's bank account.

He requested Solanki to check his SMS inbox for verification and then forward the same amount to a second mobile number.

Trusting the credit text message he received, Solanki transferred Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in two separate transactions to the requested number.

Moments later, the scammer called again, claiming he was sending an additional Rs 50,000.

Fooled by a second set of fake SMS notifications, Solanki made five more transfers, four of Rs 10,000 each and one of Rs 5,000, totalling another Rs 45,000.

Suspicion arose shortly after the transactions were complete. Upon checking his actual bank account statement, Solanki realised that no funds had ever been credited to his account and that the incoming SMS alerts were fabricated messages sent by the scammer. In total, Solanki lost Rs 70,000 in 15 minutes.

Police registered a case under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and launched a probe.