Jammu and Kashmir set to become prime destination for film industry with 300 unexplored shooting destinations |

Jammu and Kashmir is set to become prime destination for the film industry as the government has identified around 300 unexplored destinations for film shootings.

The Union Territory Government and Tourism Department have taken this initiative to promote the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, which was once a prime destination for filmmakers during the 1960s and 1970s.

"We are projecting 300 destinations for film shooting so that the production houses can choose any destination for their shooting. The government will facilitate them in all possible ways," said Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary of the J-K Tourism Department.

In 2022, that is the last year, more than 200 films, web series, and serials were shot in J-K, which is a great sign of the revival of film tourism in Kashmir. The government has ensured a proper system in place to facilitate the shooting of films with the permission and regulatory requirements done through a one-stop centre. The government has also developed an online portal to facilitate the production houses for their shooting in J&K.

With the upcoming G20 summit on tourism to be hosted in Srinagar, Shah said it provides a great opportunity to promote tourism in J&K adding, "We can promote adventure tourism, film tourism, and relish tourism besides other sectors as well."

As the UT government takes the initiative to promote film tourism, J&K is poised to attract filmmakers from all over the world to shoot their movies, web series, and serials in the UT with its natural beauty and cultural heritage and is all set to become a prime destination for the film industry.

