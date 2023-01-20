Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Top 3 things to do when in Jaipur this winter

The City of Jaipur, famous for its exquisite architecture and delicious food, has culture embedded deep in its roots. Millions of tourists visit Rajasthan every year and seek out the rich heritage of the Pink City. What’s more? It’s even more special this time of the year as the Jaipur Literature Festival is in town till January 23rd. Known as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, avid readers from around the world come to Jaipur to be a part of the global literary phenomenon.

Explore the hidden gems of the Pink City:

What other way to experience the true beauty of Jaipur than to take a tour of the city, guided by a local! Book this experience, if you want to visit and hear the stories behind a set of handpicked cultural and historical gems in the city including royal heritage sights, spice markets and how modernity intersects with an era of the time gone by. You can also take a stab at traditional hand block painting while on the experience, and truly be part of Jaipur’s artisanal crafts and handloom charm that it is so well known for. Explore Bapu bazar, Nehru Bazar, Hawamahal, Albert Hall, Amer Fort light and sound show, Nahargarh and Jaigad Forts among many other places.

Eat like a local:

If you’ve always wanted to explore Jaipur’s vibrant food scene but aren’t sure where and how to begin, t There’s no better bridge to culture and a new land, than its food and this experience hosted by a local does exactly that. Make your way to hideouts that are sure to satiate the hungriest of minds and bellies with soul food and stories after a bustling day of conversation. Do check out the Rawat ki Kachori, M I Road ki Lassi and Chokhi Dhani's experience.

Try hands on Blue Pottery of Jaipur:

Hosted by a father-daughter duo, this experience will bring you into a world of art practised and crafted only in Jaipur. Book your spot to learn Blue Pottery of Jaipur, a tradition that has been meticulously preserved through the ages. Let your creative spirit and instinct take free reign as you learn a new skill.