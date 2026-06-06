Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary Becomes India's 100th Ramsar Site; Here's To Know More

Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary |

India has achieved a significant environmental milestone with the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh being designated as the country's 100th Ramsar Site. The recognition highlights India's growing commitment to wetland conservation and sustainable ecosystem management. On Friday, June 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jai Prakash Narayan was designated as a Ramsar Site

Located in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary is an important freshwater wetland that supports a wide variety of bird species, including several migratory birds that visit during the winter season. The wetland provides critical habitat for aquatic plants, fish, and wildlife, making it a vital biodiversity hotspot in the region. On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2026, the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh was declared India's 100th Ramsar Site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the achievement and described it as a major milestone in India's wetland conservation journey.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi posted on X

India has achieved a significant milestone in environmental conservation with the inclusion of Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary in the list of Ramsar Sites of International Importance. This wetland is popularly known as Surha Tal. The PM shared beautiful pictures of the bird sanctuary and wrote, "A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned!"

Sharing the joy, he said, "Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds. India’s unwavering commitment to protecting our natural surroundings and wetlands in particular is clearly reflected in this feat."

He further said, "Over the years, efforts to conserve and rejuvenate wetlands have been strengthened through greater community participation, science, innovation and awareness initiatives. These endeavours are helping preserve biodiversity, secure ecological balance, and create a greener future for coming generations."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary

The Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, also known as Surha Tal, is a 34.32-square-kilometre protected freshwater wetland that has gained national prominence as India's 100th designated Ramsar Site. The site was formed naturally from a meander of the Ganga River, and the sanctuary is an important stopping point for migratory birds. It is home to around 10,000 birds.