Jagannath Yatra 2026: Did You Know Lord Jagannath's Chariots Are Built Without A Single Iron Nail? Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Rath

Jagannath Yatra 2026 |

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's most revered festivals which is celebrated every year. The vibrant festival draws millions of devotees from across the world. Every year, three magnificent wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra travel from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, and that is why the Rath Yatra is also known as Gudhicha Yatra.

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But did you know that as the Lord and the temple contain some fascinating stories, his Rath also consists of amazing facts, and one of the most fascinating aspects of this centuries-old tradition is that the chariots are constructed without using iron nails or beams. Keep on reading to know more.

Formation of Rath Yatra without any iron nails

Rath Yatra, which is one of the most revered Hindu observances, is celebrated every year and is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Every year, the new chariot is built, but did you know that the magnificent chariots (Raths) for the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra are built entirely without any iron nails? Instead of metal, the massive wooden components are joined using ancient architectural techniques.

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Instead of iron, skilled artisans rely on traditional wooden joints, pegs, ropes, and natural fastening techniques that have been passed down through generations. This unique craftsmanship reflects Odisha's rich heritage and follows age-old temple traditions.

Construction begins on Akshaya Tritiya

The construction of the chariots begins every year on Akshaya Tritiya using specially selected wood from designated forests in Odisha. Interestingly, new chariots are built annually, and the old ones are ceremonially dismantled after the festival.

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Each chariot has its own identity. Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath, has 16 wheels and is the tallest of the three. Taladhwaja, carrying Lord Balabhadra, has 14 wheels, while Darpadalana, the chariot of Goddess Subhadra, has 12 wheels. Every chariot features distinct colours, flags, and guardian deities.

Another remarkable tradition is the Chhera Pahanra ritual, during which the Gajapati King of Puri sweeps the chariots with a golden broom. The iron-free construction of the chariots is not just an engineering marvel but also a symbol of faith, devotion, and continuity.

Another interesting facts about the Rath

Three colossal wooden chariots are built from scratch every year. The wood is primarily sourced from specified trees like Phassi and Dhausa, which are traditionally floated down the Mahanadi river to Puri.

The designs and sizes of the three chariots never change and are passed down through generations.

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The massive wooden chariots are completely disassembled by the temple artisans, because the chariots are constructed from pristine, sanctified wood, the disassembled parts are repurposed to feed the fires of the Rosaghar (the temple kitchen) to prepare holy offerings.

Each chariot features miniature painted wooden deities along its sides (including Narasimha and Hanuman for Jagannath) as protectors.

Each chariot has its divine protector. Garuda stands guard over Nandighosha, Vasudeva over Taladhwaja, and Jayadurga over Darpadalana.