Jagannath Temple's Shadow Mystery: Why Visitors Believe It Disappears?

What Is Yam Shila In Jagannath Puri Temple |

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites and is famous not only for its spiritual significance but also for the many mysteries associated with it. The Jagannath Temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is also famous for its Rath Yatra. The chariot festival is celebrated every year, and this year, the festival began on July 16. But did you know that among the most talked-about claims is that the temple's towering 214-foot-high shikhara (spire) casts no visible shadow at any time of the day? The belief has fascinated devotees and visitors for generations.

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Does the Jagannath Temple really have no shadow?

The claim that the temple casts no shadow is a popular local belief rather than a scientifically established fact. According to the temple visitors, no matter where they stand around the temple, they cannot clearly see the shadow of its main dome. This has contributed to the temple's aura of mystery and has become one of the most widely shared facts about the shrine.

However, experts explain that every physical object illuminated by sunlight casts a shadow. The perception that the Jagannath Temple has no shadow is likely due to a combination of its towering Kalinga-style architecture, the angle of the Sun, and the way the temple complex is designed.

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A blend of faith and science

The absence of the Jagannath Temple's shadow on the ground is widely attributed to its architectural brilliance and precise geographic alignment. Owing to its unique curvilinear design, the main dome's shadow is believed to fall largely onto the structure itself rather than onto the surrounding ground.

For devotees, the phenomenon is regarded as one of Lord Jagannath's divine miracles. Many believe it reflects the deity's spiritual power and adds to the sacredness of the temple.

From a scientific perspective, there is no evidence that the temple defies the laws of physics. Instead, the claim is generally understood as an optical illusion or a matter of perspective created by the temple's architectural design.

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Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Temple is famous for celebrating the Rath Yatra every year. Spiritually, the Rath Yatra represents the Lord stepping out of his sanctum to bless everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or social status. The visit to the Gundicha Temple symbolises compassion, accessibility, and the divine's willingness to be among devotees.