Jagannath Rath Yatra In Pakistan? Here's How Devotees Celebrate The Chariot Festival With Great Devotion

Jagannath Rath Yatra In Pakistan? |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is a significant Hindu festival that is primarily celebrated in Odisha. Each year, the sacred town of Puri bursts with spirituality, devotion, and festivity as it celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most ancient festivals.

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Every year, the festival commences with Snan Purnima, and this year Snan Purnima was celebrated on June 29, 2026. On this day, Lord Jagannath and his siblings are ceremonially bathed with 108 pitchers of water. While the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra is closely associated with Puri in Odisha, the annual chariot festival is also celebrated by the Hindu community in Pakistan. Every year, devotees gather with deep faith to honour Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra through prayers, devotional singing, and traditional processions.

Jagannath Rath Yatra in Pakistan

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most sacred and largest Hindu observances, celebrated every year in India. However, the festival is also celebrated in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, the country's largest city and the capital of Sindh province.

The celebrations are primarily organised in Karachi and are centred around the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and the Mari Mata Temple at Rattan Talao on Akbar Road. Beautifully decorated idols of the three deities are placed on a chariot and taken through designated routes as devotees chant bhajans, sing kirtans, and offer prayers. Men, women, and children participate in the procession, creating a vibrant atmosphere of devotion and unity.

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Vibrant festival organised by the Hindu community

The vibrant event is organised by the Hindu community, including groups such as ISKCON Pakistan and the Pakistan New Vaikunth Dham Bhakt Samaj. Hundreds of devotees gather to pull the adorned chariots, sing devotional chants, and take part in the procession under tight security.

For Pakistan's Hindu minority, the festival holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to celebrate their traditions publicly while strengthening community bonds. Local organisers, volunteers, and authorities work together to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, with security arrangements made for the safety of participants.

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Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of Hinduism's most revered festivals, celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha. The Jagannath Temple is also one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu.

During the religious festival, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, travels in magnificent wooden chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The annual procession attracts devotees from across India and around the world.