Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Indian Railways To Run 300 Special Trains For Devotees: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Jagannath Rath Yatra | FPJ

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that the Indian Railways will operate more than 300 special trains for the annual Chariot Festival of Lord Jagannath in Odisha. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most celebrated Hindu observances and is held every year.

The special train services have been introduced to manage the massive influx of pilgrims visiting Odisha for one of India's largest and most revered religious events. Every year, devotees from across the country travel to Puri to witness the famous Rath Yatra, during which Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are taken out in elaborately decorated wooden chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces special trains

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced over 300 special trains for the Jagannath Rath Yatra and more than 100 special trains during the Onam festival in Kerala. According to the Railway Minister, the additional trains will improve connectivity from various parts of the country and help ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for pilgrims. Railway authorities are also expected to implement enhanced crowd-management measures, strengthen security arrangements, and deploy additional staff at major stations to handle the increased passenger traffic during the festival.

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During the event, the Railway Minister flagged off the Nanded–Mumbai and Tanakpur–Nanded Express trains. He also highlighted that Indian Railways operated a record 15,000 special trains during the summer travel season, which concluded on June 30.

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Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar and attracts millions of devotees and tourists every year. The nine-day celebration begins with the ceremonial pulling of the three majestic chariots through the streets of Puri, symbolising Lord Jagannath's annual journey to his aunt's abode, the Gundicha Temple.