Jacob Collier To Perform In India This November For His Solo Piano Tour 2023; Check Details

Jacob Collier |

It's raining Good News for music lovers in India! British musician Jacob Collier is all set to perform in India this November after four years. The composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist will be doing a solo piano tour in three cities from November 3 to November 7.

Jacob will be performing in Mumbai on November 3rd, New Delhi on November 5th, and Bengaluru on November 7th.

On this tour, the Grammy-winning artist will present a unique set where he performs both old and new songs in a solo setup with a piano and a few other instruments.

Earlier in 2019, Jacob performed two sold-out shows at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai.

Venue

Mumbai: November 3rd — The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

New Delhi: November 5th — Weightlifting Auditorium, JLN Stadium

Bengaluru: November 7th — Jayamahal Palace

Tickets

You can book your tickets on skillboxes.com for Bangalore and Delhi & nmacc.com and bookmyshow for Mumbai.

Price: Starts from INR 1,800