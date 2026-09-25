Ivanka Trump Wears Chinese Designer Guo Pei’s Dress To Welcome President Xi Jinping

Ivanka Trump Chooses Chinese Designer Guo Pei For President Xi Jinping's Welcome Event |

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the US president, attended a front-row welcome event at the White House for President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Thursday, dressed in a gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei. For the occasion, Ivanka chose a creation by renowned Chinese designer Guo Pei, bringing a touch of Chinese fashion to the high-profile diplomatic gathering.

Ivanka was seated in the front row during the event and was among those present to welcome Xi Jinping. Her choice of attire quickly drew attention, particularly because Guo Pei is one of China’s most internationally recognised fashion designers.

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Ivanka Trump wears Chinese designer on Xi's welcome

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, with his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the ministry’s protocol chief Hong Lei, and other Chinese delegation members for a high-profile, three-day state visit focused on bilateral talks regarding trade, artificial intelligence, and international relations.

During a ceremonial gathering at the White House, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump, became the center of attention as she wore a robin’s egg blue dress and a matching jacket designed by Chinese designer Guo Pei. U.S. media reported that Ivanka's striking blue gown and jacket, embellished with silver details, were created by Guo. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a white belted midi dress from the London-based fashion label Self-Portrait.

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About Guo Pei

Guo Pei is known for her elaborate haute couture creations that combine traditional Chinese influences with contemporary fashion. She became the first Chinese designer to be invited as a guest member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in Paris. Her designs have also been worn by international celebrities, including Rihanna, who famously wore one of her creations at the 2015 Met Gala.

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Ivanka’s daughter Arabella performed a Chinese ballad in 2017

Back in 2017, Ivanka’s daughter Arabella performed the traditional Chinese ballad “Mo Li Hua” (Jasmine Flower) and recited Tang dynasty poetry in Chinese. According to reports, later that year in Beijing, President Trump presented Xi with private video clips of his granddaughter referring to the Chinese leader and his wife as “Grandpa Xi” and “Grandma Peng”.