'It's Taking Away The Charm': Indian DJ Nucleya Feels Bollywood Remakes Are 'Not Creative & Fun To Listen To' | FPJ Exclusive

As India gears up to celebrate World Music Day on June 21, one of the country's most influential electronic artists is once again proving why he remains a force to reckon with. For Udyan Sagar, better known as Nucleya, music isn't just about festivals, fame or packed crowds – it's a way of life.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the DJ and producer spoke about the rise of independent music in India, Bollywood remakes, AI-generated tracks, and why staying independent still matters to him.

Every day is world music day

For Nucleya, World Music Day isn't something confined to a date on the calendar. In fact, he believes every day is worth celebrating when music is at the centre of your life. "I feel each day is a World Music Day," he says. Being able to wake up every morning, make music and simply be part of this world, he adds, is "great enough" for him.

India's evolving music scene

When Nucleya first started making music, Bollywood songs dominated the industry. Today, he sees a far more balanced landscape.

"India's independent music scene has seen a big jump. DJs, singers, songwriters, rappers — all of them have seen an absolutely great high and that's brilliant because earlier, the music scene was very film-music dominant, and now there is a nice balance that we can see," he says.

He also believes electronic and independent music no longer lives in Bollywood's shadow. "It was the scene back in the days. It isn't anymore. In fact, non-film music is now making its way into film music, which is great," he says.

For him, the goal isn't for one to overpower the other. "What we want is a balance. It shouldn't be just film music or just independent music. Everybody should get a chance to see good progress in their career."

Having performed at some of the world's biggest music festivals, Nucleya says Indian audiences remain unmatched when it comes to energy. "I think Indian people like energy. They like relatability," he says, adding that his sets are packed with Indian music, quirky sounds and voiceovers that people instantly connect with.

That mix of desi references, humour and bass-heavy beats has become his signature style over the years, helping him build a fanbase that spans generations.

On Bollywood remakes, AI music debates & more

One debate that continues to divide listeners is Bollywood's obsession with remakes and remixes. Nucleya doesn't dismiss the concept entirely but feels the execution often falls short. "As of now, it seems like it's taking over the charm because there's rarely any creativity," he says candidly.

At the same time, he believes classic songs can absolutely be reinvented. "I feel there is great potential in remixing old songs. The condition is that you do it in a very creative way. Some people are doing a great job, but the majority of the music that is coming out as far as remixes are concerned – those are not fun to listen to."

Apart from remixes, AI-generated music is also taking over feeds, intensifying the chat around creativity versus technology. But Nucleya believes "creativity and imagination are things machines still can't replace", explaining, "In AI music generation platforms, you still have to give them some thoughts before they can create music for you. I think that part is still very human."

In an era where artists often chase virality, trends and streaming numbers, Nucleya says his priorities have remained unchanged. "I don't really know if artists today are making music for longevity or algorithms. I can talk about myself," he says.

Having spent 15 to 20 years creating music, his intention has always been simple: make music for himself. "I don't want that process to be infiltrated by anything else," he says, adding, "I enjoy music and that's why I make music."

Throughout his career, Nucleya has remained fiercely independent, despite the obvious advantages record labels can offer. He admits labels often have better systems and machinery to market music. But for him, the trade-off isn't always worth it. "The majority of them don't offer a good deal to independent artists," he says, explaining why he has consciously chosen to stay on his own path.

He also believes creativity shouldn't stop at making music. "If you're creative enough to make unique music, the same thing can be applied to marketing and PR as well," he says.

New music, new energy at C.O.R.E.

As if World Music Day wasn't special enough already, Nucleya is set to headline C.O.R.E. (Culture Of Real Experiences), India's first large-scale official pop-culture festival in Mumbai on June 21.

And fans can expect something entirely new. "I have a brand new set. I have new exclusive songs that are C.O.R.E audience only, so I'm very excited about that," he says.

Known for turning every performance into an immersive experience, Nucleya is ready to bring fresh music, fresh energy and plenty of surprises to the stage.