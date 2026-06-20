C.O.R.E 2026 Kicks Off! Here's Everything You Can Do At India's Biggest Two-Day Pop Festival This Weekend

Mumbai is about to become a playground for geeks, gamers, music lovers, anime fans and pop-culture obsessives. After months of anticipation, the Culture Of Real Experiences (C.O.R.E.) 2026 is finally here, and if the preview night was anything to go by, the city is in for a weekend full of popculture takeover.

Star-studded first look

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre on June 19, the curtain-raiser offered an exciting first look at what India's first large-scale official pop-culture festival has in store. Celebrities including Punit Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Ashnoor Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Tarun Virwani walked the red carpet as beloved characters roamed the venue, instantly turning the evening into a celebration of fandom.

The energy only grew stronger as rapper YoHighness took over the stage, followed by a thrilling live sumo wrestling showcase that drew cheers from the audience. The night culminated with a 90-minute set by AminJaz, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement ahead of the main event.

What you can experience here

C.O.R.E. aims to transform fan culture from something people watch into something they actively experience. Spread across five immersive themed zones, the two-day festival brings together global franchises, creators, collectors, artists and communities under one roof.

Anime enthusiasts can head straight to Tokyo Street, packed with manga, cosplay, collectibles and Japanese pop-culture experiences. Multiverse Street is designed for superhero and sci-fi lovers, featuring larger-than-life cinematic worlds and fantasy universes.

For fans of homegrown stories, India Gully explores mythology, storytelling, space-tech and emerging Indian creators who are reshaping pop culture. Meanwhile, Mixtape blends music, sneakers, sports and street culture into one vibrant hub, while Kids Cosmos promises magical moments with toys, beloved characters and interactive experiences for families.

The festival also features official merchandise drops, creator meet-ups, cosplay championships, screenings, gaming experiences and endless photo opportunities.

And when the sun goes down, C.O.R.E. turns into a music festival. Day one will see performances by Ritviz, W.I.S.H. and Onempire Band, while day two ups the ante with Karan Kanchan, AminJaz and electronic music powerhouse Nucleya.

Event Details:

Date: June 20 and June 21, 2026 | 100 am onwards

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC

Cost: ₹1,299 onwards