India's Biggest Pop Festival Is Here! C.O.R.E 2026 Set To Bring Music, Fashion & Anime Under One Roof

If your playlists jump from anime openings to Bollywood bangers, if your room has superhero posters next to sneakers, or if cosplay, comics and concerts are your idea of a perfect weekend, Mumbai has something massive lined up for you.

This weekend, the city will host C.O.R.E. aka Culture Of Real Experiences, India’s first large-scale official pop-culture festival that aims to bring every fandom imaginable under one roof. Scheduled for June 20 and 21 at the Jio World Convention Centre, the two-day extravaganza promises to turn fan culture into a fully immersive experience.

Five streets, countless universes

At the heart of the festival are five themed zones, each catering to a different side of pop culture.

Tokyo Street is where anime lovers can dive into manga, cosplay, collectibles and everything inspired by Japanese pop culture. Then comes Multiverse Street, a paradise for superhero and sci-fi fans, packed with cinematic worlds, fantasy universes and larger-than-life experiences.

For those who love homegrown stories, India Gully celebrates Indian creativity through mythology, storytelling, space-tech innovations and emerging creators shaping the country’s pop-culture scene.

Meanwhile, Mixtape blends music, sneakers, sports and street culture, creating a vibrant space for fans who live and breathe trends. And for families, Kids Cosmos offers toys, beloved characters and interactive experiences designed to delight both children and nostalgic adults, including Kidzee and Nickelodeon characters.

Cosplay, characters & creator meet-ups

The festival isn’t just about walking through themed zones. Visitors can expect exclusive merchandise drops, screenings, creator meet-ups, photo opportunities and cosplay championships.

Popular characters from Kidzee and Nickelodeon will make appearances, while fans can catch Spider-Man Live in Action, the Supergirl trailer showcase, and special sessions hosted by Crunchyroll.

The lineup also features conversations around AI and filmmaking, live voiceover performances and even an arm-wrestling showcase by the Pro Panja League.

Music lineup highlights

As the sun sets, C.O.R.E transforms into a music festival. Day 1 will feature performances by Ritviz, W.I.S.H., and Onempire Band, while Sunday raises the energy further with sets by Karan Kanchan, Aminjaz, and electronic music powerhouse Nucleya.

Whether you’re an anime enthusiast, a comic-book nerd, a sneakerhead or simply someone who loves discovering new experiences, C.O.R.E 2026 is shaping up to be one of Mumbai’s most exciting cultural events of the year.