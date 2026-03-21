'It’s Not A Concert, It’s A Party': Grammy-Nominated Sugaray Rayford Ahead Of His Performance In Mumbai

Photos: Verus Ferreira

After three electrifying concerts in 2025, the NCPA Soulful Blues returns this year, promising an even deeper musical immersion. Set to light up the coming weekend of March 28 and 29, the event will feature two captivating evenings of contemporary blues at NCPA, Mumbai. Headlining the performances are American-born, Canada-based singer Shakura S’Aida and celebrated American blues artist Sugaray Rayford. The acclaimed musicians will bring their distinctive styles to the stage, each adding their own unique twist to the genre, making for an unforgettable blues experience.

Performing on Day Two (March 29), Sugaray Rayford is known for blending classic soul melodies with funk-influenced R&B grooves and traditional blues elements. A recipient of the Soul Blues Male Artiste of the Year award in 2019 and 2020, as well as the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award in 2020, Sugaray has several albums to his credit. He recently released a new album titled ‘Human Decency’.

Having begun performing at a young age, Rayford’s musical foundation is deeply rooted in gospel and soul — influences that continue to shape his sound. His live performances are marked by powerful vocals and an engaging stage presence, offering audiences an immersive and participatory blues concert experience.

On his second visit to India, Sugaray Rayford is all set to forge a soulful connection with audiences, through distinctive blue notes, raw storytelling, and performances charged with emotional intensity. It’s not just music, it’s a journey into the soul that you wouldn’t want to miss.

We spoke to the 57-year-old singer, whose album Somebody Save Me was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category in 2019.

Excerpts from the interview:

This is your second visit to India after performing at a blues festival in Mumbai in 2019. What memories stand out from your first trip and what do you look forward to on this one?

I was overjoyed and overwhelmed by the response of the people when I was there the first time. I am hoping to spend more time with the people in the city and am grateful to be invited back.

You are performing at Mumbai’s NCPA this evening. What can audiences expect from your show?

This is a great honor to be performing at NCPA. As I always say it’s not a concert it’s a party and I want to bring that joy and love of life & music to that audience.

Will you be touring with your long-time bandmates, or are you collaborating with a different set of musicians for this performance?

I will be with my long-time band mates. The only change in the lineup is the guitarist for the show, a young man called The Fallbrook Kid, named Anthony Cullins. The rest are all my long time band members. So you have music director Drake Shining on keys, Allen Markel on bass, Sky Garcia on drums, Julian Davis on trumpet, and Derek Martin on saxophone.

You’ve spoken about having a difficult childhood in Texas, losing your parents at a young age. How did those early hardships shape the man — and the musician — you became?

As hard as those times were, they gave me a sense of self and the strength to persevere against adversity. I have lots of life to draw on in making meaningful music.

Did you choose the blues, or did the blues choose you? When did that connection truly take root?

I consciously chose the blues. It was the only music that reminded me of gospel with that type of integrity and realness.

Your music blends deep soul, funk-infused R&B grooves, and traditional blues. How did you develop this distinctive sound?

It is instinctive and natural for me to want to blend my love of blues with soul music which I also love. They fit together in such a way that makes sense to me.

Your album ‘The World That We Live In’ had an intimate, reflective tone. With your powerful, church-honed vocals, how much has gospel and faith influenced your music?

Gospel (music) taught me how to be in front of an audience and how to get the emotion of songs and lyrics across to that audience. The emotion of gospel and blues are the same to me, comes from the soul.

You recorded ‘The World That We Live In’ with Italian producer Luca Sapio in just three days, and it went on to receive four Blues Music Award nominations in 2018. What made that recording experience so special?

I think it was the exhilaration of flying in and recording an album with a band you don’t know and realizing it was some of the best music you will ever record. Great musicians and just the best people to work with. Great, great experience.

From your debut solo album ‘Blind Alley’ (2010) to your recent release ‘Human Decency’ (2024), who have been the key influences shaping your journey?

As always I would say it’s my wife Pamela, for always being in my corner in this crazy and many times hard profession. There are so many who have inspired me musically; Son House (guitarist, singer, and songwriter), Tyrone Davis (singer), Bobby Blue Bland and Little Milton (singer) to name a few.

Speaking of ‘Human Decency’, why did you choose that title? Is there a deeper message behind the album?

I wanted to remind people that we’re all just people living on the same ball of dirt under the same sun and we all bleed the same blood. Skin color, who you love, rich or poor we are all humans who want the same things in life. Just be kind and be a decent human was my message.

What does the blues mean to you today?

Same as it always has, truth and integrity.

You were born Caron Nimoy Rayford. How did the Sugar and Ray - Sugaray become part of your name?

I don’t really remember, people started calling me that and it stuck.

Do you feel nervous before stepping on stage?

Yes, I always feel nervous when I take the stage and for me if I lose that feeling this time to stop performing in front of a live audience.

If music hadn’t worked out, what path do you think your life might have taken?

We used to own an avocado ranch and I loved that. I would probably go back to doing something like farming. I like to see things grow and develop.