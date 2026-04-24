Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Wears Indian Jhumkas; Desi Netizens Swoon Over The Viral Pic

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has captured the attention and the hearts of Indian social media users with an unexpected touch of desi flair. A few days ago, Meloni dropped a selfie on her Instagram that quickly became the talk of the town in India, not for political reasons, but for her stunning choice of accessories: a pair of intricately designed Indian jhumkas.

Giorgia Meloni's desi touch goes viral

In the now-viral selfie, Meloni beams for the camera, her look blending Italian sophistication with Indian charm. She pairs a beige sweater with a tailored grey blazer, but it’s the latkan-and-ghungroo adorned jhumkas that steal the spotlight. Her makeup is fresh and radiant, highlighting rosy cheeks and shimmering eyes. Her hair, styled half-up and half-down with soft curtain bangs, completes the effortlessly chic look.

Check out the post below:

Indians online wasted no time embracing Meloni’s nod to their culture. Comments flooded her post, ranging from heartfelt “Love from India” notes to enthusiastic compliments like “Love the jhumkas ❤️❤️❤️". and even playful suggestions: “You deserve one Bindi on forehead ❤️.” The outpouring of affection made it clear: Meloni’s jhumka moment had struck a chord.

But the selfie also arrived in the wake of controversy. Meloni had recently faced harsh personal attacks from Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov after her meeting with President Zelenskyy and criticism of certain Trump remarks. Unfazed, Meloni stated in the caption, "By his nature, a solerte propagandist of regimes cannot teach lessons in either coherence nor in freedom. But these caricatures will certainly not change our way. Unlike others, we have no wires, no masters and we don't take orders. Our compass remains only one: Italy’s interest. And we will continue to follow it proudly, with good peace from propagandists of all latitudes."