Is your body calling for 'butter' care? Reasons to include the ingredient in your diet

Shh! If you didn't know that butter is a secret to problem-free skin, we have revealed it to you. Not just delicious for your taste buds, your health loves butter too. Don't be calorie conscious to hate butter, the ingredient holds benefits from skincare to preventing heart risks.

Check out reasons to add BUTTER to your diet

Good for your heart: Reports suggest that butter lowers the risk of a heart attack. In view of health, experts have asked people to avoid margarine and consider switching to butter. Especially, grass-fed butter may provide better results to reduce the risk of heart attack for containing high vitamin K2 content.

Anti-inflammatory properties: If you frequently complain of skin burns, digestive health problems, or irritated bowel movements, all you need is the care of butter. Butter adds as a binding agent and provides moisture to the applied area or the body when internally consumed, thus giving soothing benefits from the above-stated ailments. It is the high levels of butyric acid which help in decreasing inflammation. Also, butter is a simple yet great add-on to treat affected intestines of people suffering from

Crohn’s disease.

Energy booster

Butter contains triglycerides which are great for supporting your immune system and boosting one's metabolism. The intake of triglyceride-containing butter serves as an energy booster after the chemical composition soon converts into energy in order to fuel one's bodily functions.

