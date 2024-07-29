Is Tiktok's Viral 'Morning Shed' Trend Beneficial For Your Skin?

Canva

Time to shed your skin? Maybe not. But a trend under the name of 'Morning shed' is going viral on Tiktok. This trend has nothing much to do with skincare, instead it highlights taking it off!

A viral 'Morning shed' video on Tiktok received over 77 million views. Morning shed simply refers to people using multiple skin care products and treatments at night and taking them off-shedding layers of all products in the morning. The idea is to go to bed with multiple products, including anti-wrinkle patches, mouth tape, eye masks, and overnight sheet masks, and then remove them in the morning to reveal refreshed skin.

Is Morning Shed trend worth the hype?

While many people like to keep their night time skin care simple, such as a lip and a face mask, influencers like Kayla Lee Mills love being an extremist. The trend claims that by going to bed "ugly," you'll wake up looking better.

Dermatologists advise avoiding this routine. However, as the evidence for its effectiveness is weak. For instance, a typical routine in morning shed is mouth taping, which requires you to breathe via your nose. This may not be appropriate for everyone and may even be harmful, particularly for those who have problems like sleep apnea.​

Can 'Morning shed' irritate your skin and disrupt sleep?

According to healthline, a consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, describes the trend as “quite excessive and time-consuming.”

Sophie Morman, the consultant dermatologist says, “Preparing to sleep with all these agents is very time-consuming and largely unnecessary. Drenching the skin in heavy serums and products may block pores and lead to breakouts, while around the delicate eye area, it may cause the formation of milia".

Imagine putting on layers of skincare products and treatments, adjusting a jaw trap and then going to bed. Though some find it satisfying and beneficial, experts have said that this can interrupt with your sleep quality, giving you adverse effects of skin care- breakouts.