'Is This Hindu Culture?': Saraswati River Only Visible In Uttarakhand's Mana Village Gets Polluted By Tourists; Netizens Outrages

Saraswati River In Uttarakhand's Mana Village Gets Polluted |

The Saraswati River, which is believed to be a mythical and sacred river in Hindu tradition and is said to be visible only at Uttarakhand’s Mana village near Badrinath, has recently come under controversy after a video from Mana village in Uttarakhand sparked concern after tourists were seen throwing waste into the Saraswati River, one of Hinduism’s most revered rivers. The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with several users questioning the conduct of tourists and the lack of environmental discipline at the holy site, while many questioned Hindu devotion.

Only the visible Saraswati River is being polluted

A video from Mana village in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media, drawing numerous reactions from netizens. The video depicts a woman throwing prashad into the flowing river from an elevated position. However, the surface of the river is littered with waste left behind by visitors. This sight has sparked strong reactions online, with many expressing disappointment over the disrespect demonstrated towards a site deemed spiritually significant. Users have utilized hashtags and comments to criticise irresponsible tourism and call for stricter enforcement of cleanliness regulations in ecologically sensitive and religious areas.

Netizens reactions

As the video surfaced online on social media, it got flooded with netizens' reactions. The event has brought back conversations about responsible tourism, civic responsibility, and the ecological effects of increasing visitors in the delicate Himalayan area. Numerous social media users advocate for tougher regulations and increased awareness to safeguard sacred natural areas.

One netizen wrote, "@narendramodi kch kariye iske liye bhi... Ki aastha bhi bani rahe or pollution bhi na ho."

Another user named Mr Apporv wrote, "Abhi inse pucho to kahenge ki Pahad devata hote hai, Ganga Maa hoti hai, Abe gadho to ku ganda kr rhe ho apne hi devi devtao ko, mtlb inhe bhagwaan ke saath bhi doglapan Krna hai aur aisi jagho pe gov bhi proper restriction nhi lagati. eg:- Kedarnath trek."

While a user named Black Armour questioned Hindu culture, practices, and wrote, "Is this a Hindu culture?"