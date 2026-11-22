There is something interesting happening in the world of brands and consumer behaviour: a growing fascination with the past. Consider Apple's latest Diwali campaign, Step Into the Light, created with Indian fashion label Raw Mango. Instead of a contemporary chartbuster or an original composition, the technology giant turned to a familiar 1990s melody, Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, composed by Anu Malik for the 1994 film The Gentleman. Reinterpreted with a folk-inspired arrangement, the song features Juhi Chawla, who also appears in the campaign film.

It is a telling contradiction of our times. As technology accelerates, consumers seem drawn to things that remind them of a slower, more familiar world. Brands are beginning to recognise that the past could be one of the most valuable assets in the future of marketing.

Business of looking back

Nostalgia has always had a place in advertising, with brands periodically revisiting their archives. What is different today is the scale.

“Consumers are surrounded by an enormous amount of new content every day, so familiarity has become extremely powerful. Nostalgia allows a brand to bypass some of that clutter because the consumer already has an emotional relationship with the reference, whether it is an old song, advertisement, childhood snack or cultural moment,” says Yasin Hamidani, Director, Media Care Brand Solutions, a full-service brand solutions agency.

For consumers, the appeal is deeply personal. “When an ad uses an old Bollywood song, I stop scrolling. It reminds me of Sunday afternoons with my family, and I end up remembering the brand,” says Arihant, 31, a Noida-based resident.

An analysis of Instagram hashtag volumes in 2025 found that #nostalgia had accumulated 22.3 million posts, while #vintage had 189 million. Consumer research echoes this. According to OMD's Signals 2024 report, 48% of Gen Z and 48% of millennials actively seek content and experiences that evoke nostalgia, compared with 39% of consumers overall.

However, nostalgia alone is not enough. “Nostalgia works only when a brand adds something contemporary to it. Simply reproducing the past may create attention; reinterpreting it for today's consumer creates relevance,” Hamidani adds.

McDonald's recently revisited the park-bench setting of its 2011 campaign featuring Sara Arjun, while Coca-Cola brought back Rimzim Jeera, retaining its retro identity alongside a reworked R.D. Burman track. The objective, Hamidani explains, is to remind audiences why such references continue to resonate.

Uniball's campaign offers another example. Tapping into the nostalgia of popular cartoons, the brand extended its narrative beyond digital platforms through influencer collaborations and college festival partnerships. For a stationery brand, this created a natural link between childhood memories and the act of writing, turning nostalgia from a passive digital experience into active participation.

“Another interesting aspect of this trend is the shift from memory-led advertising to experience-led engagement. The strongest campaigns are those that connect familiar memories with a brand's identity while giving consumers a reason to engage with it in the present,” says Saakshi Mayank, 22, a Delhi-based professional who was part of Uniball's marketing campaign.

The return of things

The nostalgia economy extends far beyond advertising. Kodak's film photography heritage has found renewed relevance among younger enthusiasts, while Fila has gained fresh visibility through fashion collaborations, including with Hailey Bieber. The Y2K aesthetic of low-rise jeans, metallic finishes and butterfly clips has returned to mainstream wardrobes.

Nintendo shows how legacy intellectual property can sustain cross-generational relevance, with Mario evolving across games, films and merchandise. In India, accessories brand MIRAGGIO partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on a limited-edition FRIENDS-inspired collection of handbags, an AirPods case, passport covers and more.

Hamidani adds that Fun Flips, a brand they work with, has drawn on the memories associated with a snack many consumers grew up eating. “For legacy snack brands, this intergenerational recognition can be a valuable asset.”

“Nostalgia has evolved from being a creative advertising device into a larger consumer engagement strategy,” says Saakshi. “Interestingly, this is no longer limited to millennials. Gen Z is also engaging with the cartoons, music, pop culture and experiences associated with earlier decades, either through their own childhood memories or by discovering these cultural references online.”

Nostalgia's next chapter

It may be too early to suggest that nostalgia will become the biggest industry in absolute commercial terms, but it is emerging as an influential consumer trend and marketing force that cuts across fashion, entertainment, food, technology and lifestyle.

There are, however, limits. “It will remain important, but brands cannot continuously recycle the same decade, song or celebrity. Eventually, nostalgia without a fresh idea becomes a creative shortcut,” Hamidani notes. He believes the next opportunity lies in cross-generational nostalgia: brands taking something millennials or Gen X remember and allowing Gen Z to reinterpret it through creators, memes, music and newer formats.

There is also the risk of nostalgia fatigue. “Not every old trend, design or idea needs to be revived, especially when the recreation fails to capture what made the original special in the first place. Sometimes, these attempts can feel forced or fall flat,” says Anna, a 25-year-old Kolkata-based consumer.

Perhaps the biggest insight is that the future consumer may not always be looking for something entirely new. Sometimes, they want something familiar presented in a way they have never experienced before. For brands, the challenge is to strike that balance.

As Hamidani concludes, “The brands that succeed will not simply preserve their past; they will continually find new ways of making that past culturally relevant to the next generation.”